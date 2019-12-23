UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

National Centre Of Meteorology Set To Organise International Rain Enhancement Forum

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Mon 23rd December 2019 | 06:00 PM

National Centre of Meteorology set to organise International Rain Enhancement Forum

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Dec, 2019) The UAE Research Programme for Rain Enhancement Science, UAEREP, under the supervision of the National Centre of Meteorology, NCM, is set to organise the 4th International Rain Enhancement Forum, IREF, from 19th to 21st January, 2020, which will gather prominent national and international experts, researchers, scientists, and stakeholders to examine pressing sustainability issues.

The global platform held in the UAE capital every year aims to highlight the latest scientific and technological advancements with a view to finding new water security solutions through rain enhancement.

Dr. Abdulla Al Mandous, Executive Director of NCM and President of the Regional Association II (Asia) of the World Meteorological Organisation, said, "The forum continues to receive an overwhelming response from international experts and researchers, demonstrating its significance as an important platform to discuss the latest innovations in rain enhancement and water sustainability. In its upcoming edition, the IREF will highlight our latest research achievements, as well as the potential applications of the awardee projects within several key sectors."

Alya Al Mazroui, Director of the UAEREP, said, "The IREF aims to facilitate targeted discussions around a broad range of topics related to cloud seeding, attracting growing international attention due to its significant role in addressing water stress and declining rainfall around the globe.

Such trends necessitate the concerted efforts of various stakeholders, especially the scientific and research community by stepping up research efforts and conducting new studies that address global water resource challenges, especially in countries facing water shortages and droughts."

As a regular annual event, the IREF will facilitate productive discussions between the programme’s awardees and the many leading scientists in attendance on the broadest possible range of topics related to rain enhancement science.

The forum will highlight the advances made in the fields of modelling Numerical Weather Prediction, Artificial Intelligence, AI, applications to weather, novel materials and methodologies implemented for rain enhancement and stimulation, evaluation methods for rain enhancement efforts, the transitioning from research to operations, and the implementation of Nano Technology to develop novel materials.

A special highlight of the event this year will be the unveiling of the results of the completed work of the programme’s three Second Cycle awardees.

Other panel sessions will cover the role of rain enhancement in the global picture of water resource challenges and solutions, capacity-building in meteorological research and operations and utilising AI in weather forecasts and precipitation enhancement.

Related Topics

Weather World Technology Water UAE January 2020 Event From Asia

Recent Stories

Bilawal says he will not appear before NAB

6 minutes ago

PML-N condemns arrest of Ahsan Iqbal in Narowal Sp ..

30 minutes ago

Provincial Minister Food Samiullah Chaudhry visits ..

21 minutes ago

Court Rulings on Russia-Ukraine Gas Dispute Should ..

22 minutes ago

German Gov't Believes Nord Stream 2 Row Must Be Re ..

21 minutes ago

Algerian Army Chief Saleh Dies Aged 79 From Heart ..

22 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.