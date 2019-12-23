National Centre of Meteorology set to organise International Rain Enhancement Forum

(@FahadShabbir)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Dec, 2019) The UAE Research Programme for Rain Enhancement Science, UAEREP, under the supervision of the National Centre of Meteorology, NCM, is set to organise the 4th International Rain Enhancement Forum, IREF, from 19th to 21st January, 2020, which will gather prominent national and international experts, researchers, scientists, and stakeholders to examine pressing sustainability issues.

The global platform held in the UAE capital every year aims to highlight the latest scientific and technological advancements with a view to finding new water security solutions through rain enhancement.

Dr. Abdulla Al Mandous, Executive Director of NCM and President of the Regional Association II (Asia) of the World Meteorological Organisation, said, "The forum continues to receive an overwhelming response from international experts and researchers, demonstrating its significance as an important platform to discuss the latest innovations in rain enhancement and water sustainability. In its upcoming edition, the IREF will highlight our latest research achievements, as well as the potential applications of the awardee projects within several key sectors."

Alya Al Mazroui, Director of the UAEREP, said, "The IREF aims to facilitate targeted discussions around a broad range of topics related to cloud seeding, attracting growing international attention due to its significant role in addressing water stress and declining rainfall around the globe.

Such trends necessitate the concerted efforts of various stakeholders, especially the scientific and research community by stepping up research efforts and conducting new studies that address global water resource challenges, especially in countries facing water shortages and droughts."

As a regular annual event, the IREF will facilitate productive discussions between the programme’s awardees and the many leading scientists in attendance on the broadest possible range of topics related to rain enhancement science.

The forum will highlight the advances made in the fields of modelling Numerical Weather Prediction, Artificial Intelligence, AI, applications to weather, novel materials and methodologies implemented for rain enhancement and stimulation, evaluation methods for rain enhancement efforts, the transitioning from research to operations, and the implementation of Nano Technology to develop novel materials.

A special highlight of the event this year will be the unveiling of the results of the completed work of the programme’s three Second Cycle awardees.

Other panel sessions will cover the role of rain enhancement in the global picture of water resource challenges and solutions, capacity-building in meteorological research and operations and utilising AI in weather forecasts and precipitation enhancement.