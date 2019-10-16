National Centre of Meteorology to host GCC Radar Technical Workshop

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Oct, 2019) The National Centre of Meteorology, NCM, is set to host the GCC Radar Technical Workshop as part of its continued efforts to promote regional exchange of weather radar data.

Running from 20th to 22nd October, the three-day event aims to develop effective early warning systems building on radar data in GCC sub-region and contribute to International Civil Aviation Organisation, ICAO’s Global Air Navigation Plan 2013-2028 on air safety.

Drawing the participation of more than 25 experts from the Sub-Region, the session will focus on improving radar data’s availability, quality, sharing, presentation and share knowledge of challenges and threats to radar operations.

Dr. Abdulla Al Mandous, Executive Director of NCM and the President of Regional Association II, ASIA, said, "The UAE has developed a state-of-the-art weather surveillance infrastructure that comprises an advanced radar network and weather stations to cater to the present and future requirements for accurate weather data. This has helped the country achieve significant progress in climate monitoring, forecasting, analysis, warning, and rain enhancement science, becoming a global hub for international collaboration in meteorological science and technology."

Al Mandous added, "Hosting this workshop is aligned with NCM’s priority to enhance collaboration with like-minded regional entities in various areas related to meteorology and climate.

In convening regional weather radar data community, the workshop will go a long way in ensuring the availability of reliable data on current and forecast weather conditions around the clock. We are confident that the outcomes of the workshop will help us increase the usability of the weather radar data, while making forecasts more reliable to protect the lives and property of our citizens."

Initiated by NCM, the workshop will discuss the entire gamut of meteorological and climatological developments in the region, allowing regions’ radar engineers and researchers to collaboratively address common challenges and seek solutions to improve radar coverage and products to the benefit of all citizens.

Through facilitating information sharing on technical issues and lessons learned among countries of the region, the workshop will help fully utilise the regional radar networks and address a lack of expertise in weather radar techniques and capacity building. Furthermore, it will step up efforts to develop the sub-regional strategy on the development of the radar network.

The workshop will also have international experts from the WMO Radar Expert team and WMO Spectrum Management team reporting on their work and threats to Metrological Frequencies at the upcoming WRC-19 in Cairo.

NCM is responsible for meteorological and seismological observations in the UAE