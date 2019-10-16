UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

National Centre Of Meteorology To Host GCC Radar Technical Workshop

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Wed 16th October 2019 | 01:00 PM

National Centre of Meteorology to host GCC Radar Technical Workshop

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Oct, 2019) The National Centre of Meteorology, NCM, is set to host the GCC Radar Technical Workshop as part of its continued efforts to promote regional exchange of weather radar data.

Running from 20th to 22nd October, the three-day event aims to develop effective early warning systems building on radar data in GCC sub-region and contribute to International Civil Aviation Organisation, ICAO’s Global Air Navigation Plan 2013-2028 on air safety.

Drawing the participation of more than 25 experts from the Sub-Region, the session will focus on improving radar data’s availability, quality, sharing, presentation and share knowledge of challenges and threats to radar operations.

Dr. Abdulla Al Mandous, Executive Director of NCM and the President of Regional Association II, ASIA, said, "The UAE has developed a state-of-the-art weather surveillance infrastructure that comprises an advanced radar network and weather stations to cater to the present and future requirements for accurate weather data. This has helped the country achieve significant progress in climate monitoring, forecasting, analysis, warning, and rain enhancement science, becoming a global hub for international collaboration in meteorological science and technology."

Al Mandous added, "Hosting this workshop is aligned with NCM’s priority to enhance collaboration with like-minded regional entities in various areas related to meteorology and climate.

In convening regional weather radar data community, the workshop will go a long way in ensuring the availability of reliable data on current and forecast weather conditions around the clock. We are confident that the outcomes of the workshop will help us increase the usability of the weather radar data, while making forecasts more reliable to protect the lives and property of our citizens."

Initiated by NCM, the workshop will discuss the entire gamut of meteorological and climatological developments in the region, allowing regions’ radar engineers and researchers to collaboratively address common challenges and seek solutions to improve radar coverage and products to the benefit of all citizens.

Through facilitating information sharing on technical issues and lessons learned among countries of the region, the workshop will help fully utilise the regional radar networks and address a lack of expertise in weather radar techniques and capacity building. Furthermore, it will step up efforts to develop the sub-regional strategy on the development of the radar network.

The workshop will also have international experts from the WMO Radar Expert team and WMO Spectrum Management team reporting on their work and threats to Metrological Frequencies at the upcoming WRC-19 in Cairo.

NCM is responsible for meteorological and seismological observations in the UAE

Related Topics

Weather Technology Exchange UAE Cairo Progress Hub October Event All From Share Asia

Recent Stories

JUI-F’s senator is non-citizen: Senior journalis ..

1 minute ago

Control of PML-N may go to any other instead of Sh ..

4 minutes ago

Shahbaz Sharif will not openly support Maulana's m ..

38 minutes ago

Huawei says revenue in first three quarters up 24. ..

38 minutes ago

Huawei says nine-month revenue up despite US press ..

38 minutes ago

Kenyan President to Head Delegation to Russia-Afri ..

38 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.