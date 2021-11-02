ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 02nd Nov, 2021) The National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) is participating in the 26th UN Climate Change Conference of Parties (COP26) as part of the UAE’s official delegation to the international conference hosted by the city of Glasgow, Scotland.

The conference began on 31st October and concludes on 12th November, 2021.

As part of its participation, the centre will highlight its achievements in meteorology and studies of extreme weather conditions and link them to climatic changes, cloud seeding operations and the latest technologies used in this vital field that contribute to reducing the high rate of evaporation.

The centre will also issue updates from the cutting-edge research projects carried out by the awardees of the UAE Research Programme for Rain Enhancement Science (UAEREP). The participation will also help the centre establish stronger relationships with key stakeholders in the rain enhancement field in line with some of the UAE's 'Principles of the 50'. It includes consolidating the reputation of the UAE globally, recruiting talents, retaining specialists and continuously building skills.

The centre's participation is also part of the efforts supporting the UAE's endeavour to host the Conference of Parties (COP28) in 2023 in Abu Dhabi, which will be voted on, and the winning country will be announced on the last day of the Glasgow Conference.

Dr. Abdulla Al Mandous, Director-General of the NCM and President of the Regional Association II (Asia) of the World Meteorological Organisation (WMO), said, "COP26 offers a unique opportunity for the NCM to showcase the UAE’s achievements in promoting rain enhancement research and ensuring global water security. The conference’s objectives are well-aligned with NCM’s efforts to advance rain enhancement research.

In bringing together leading researchers, scientists and partners from across the globe, the event provides an excellent platform to highlight the UAE’s pioneering rain enhancement programme and explore avenues of building new global partnerships."

The NCM delegation comprises the UAEREP’s representatives who will hold several important meetings with officials and experts from different international organisations. Furthermore, the programme is set to host a panel session on rain enhancement and its crucial role as an enabler of global water security.

Alya Al Mazroui, Director of the UAEREP, said, "Through its continued support for innovative research projects in rain enhancement research, the programme seeks to deliver a positive impact on global water security, due to its strategic importance for the UAE as well as many other countries participating in the event."

Since its inception in 2015 under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs, the UAEREP has attracted 1,811 researchers from over 806 global institutions in 70 countries.

The fourth cycle of the rain enhancement programme is currently underway and offers a US$1.5 million grant for each winning research proposal, distributed over three years. The grant will enable these projects to move from theory to practice, provided that the winning projects shall start implementation within two months after the announcement of fourth cycle awardees at a virtual event set to run in January 2022.

The programme has become a focal point for facilitating global research collaboration and knowledge transfer to ensure sustainable water resources for countries at risk of water scarcity.