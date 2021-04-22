National Committee for International Humanitarian Law launches 2021-2022 action plan

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd Apr, 2021) The National Committee for International Humanitarian Law recently launched its action plan for 2021-2022 at a meeting held in the presence of representatives of official bodies and committee members.

Khalifa Shaheen Almarar, Minister of State, stressed the importance of the committee's role in reinforcing the principles of international humanitarian law in the UAE, noting that the action plan for 2021-2022 includes a range of activities, plans, and events targeting key sectors of the country, including law enforcement and civil society institutions.

The plan aims to increase cooperation and knowledge exchange with organisations working in the field of international humanitarian law.

Almarar added, "The committee seeks to strengthen cooperation and ensure the implementation and activation of the provisions of international humanitarian law by enhancing coordination between the competent authorities, reviewing legislation related to international humanitarian law, and making the necessary recommendations to the concerned parties in this regard."

As part of its plan, the committee has developed several training courses and workshops introducing international humanitarian law with the participation of members of the diplomatic and judicial corps, as well as members of the armed forces. Furthermore, it will hold training courses on international humanitarian law with the aim of preparing internationally accredited national officers through training on the provisions of international humanitarian law.

The committee will also host the third conference on international humanitarian law, which includes a number of national committees and stakeholders interested in international humanitarian law. This will contribute to highlight the UAE’s role in the field of international humanitarian law, exchange experiences and information on the latest developments in this area with other national committees, and target students in schools, universities, military and police colleges, and judicial institutes.

Specialised courses will be developed in coordination with the relevant authorities.

The National Committee for International Humanitarian Law was established in 2004 as part of the UAE's efforts to strengthen international humanitarian law in order to meet its international humanitarian obligations. It was the first national committee of its kind to be formed in a Gulf Cooperation Council country.

The committee includes representatives from ten different entities in the UAE, including the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, the Federal National Council, the Ministry of Interior, the Ministry of Justice, the Ministry of education, the Armed Forces General Command, United Arab Emirates University, the Institute of Training and Judicial Studies, and the Red Crescent Society.