National Committee of Biosecurity discusses global epidemiological developments

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Dec, 2024) DUBAI, 19th December, 2024 (WAM) – Dr. Amna bint Abdullah Al Dahak, Minister of Climate Change and Environment, chaired the fourth meeting of 2024 of the National Committee of the Biosecurity.

The meeting addressed several key topics, including recent global epidemiological developments, strategies to strengthen the UAE’s biosecurity preparedness in collaboration with relevant authorities, joint national efforts to combat mosquitoes, the national unified list of hazardous substances and its regulatory controls, as well as academic laboratories, shelter and care centres, and zoos.

The meeting was attended by representatives from various Federal and local authorities.

In her opening speech, Dr. Amna bint Abdullah Al Dahak emphasised the importance of joint cooperation and coordinated efforts among authorities, and underscored that biosecurity remains a top priority for the UAE, aligning with the nation’s vision to achieve sustainable biosecurity. This focus not only supports sustainability across multiple sectors but also ensures the safety of humans, animals, plants, and the environment.

Dr. Al Dahak said, "Biosecurity is a critical pillar of sustainable social and economic development in the UAE. With the rapid advancements in scientific research and technology in this field, it has become essential to establish robust foundations for assessing risks associated with biological agents, developing measures to prevent their introduction and spread, and enhancing preparedness while anticipating future challenges."

She added, “The UAE has already established an integrated system aligned with the latest global technologies and practices, enabling the nation to enhance its biosecurity against external threats, particularly epidemics spreading across different regions globally. The UAE has a robust legislative framework, including laws and regulatory decisions to address this. At the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment, in collaboration with relevant authorities, we are committed to ensuring that these frameworks are aligned with global developments and are effectively implemented and enforced.”

The fourth meeting of the National Committee for Biosecurity addressed several key topics, including the 'National Unified List of Hazardous Substances', along with its regulatory frameworks and academic laboratory standards.

The list aims to standardise procedures for restricting and prohibiting hazardous materials in the UAE due to their harmful effects on human health, property, and the environment. The list mandates the acquisition of special permits for importing of hazardous materials and requires that their transportation and storage be conducted using approved methods and facilities that comply with the regulations set by the authorities.

The meeting also discussed key agreements, the stakeholders involved with the national list, and the procedures for importing and exporting hazardous substances.

The meeting also reviewed the global epidemiological status of various pandemics and assessed the UAE's readiness to address them, as part of efforts to enhance biosecurity through collaboration with local authorities across all emirates while ensuring adherence to relevant guidelines and procedures.

The meeting also discussed joint national and local efforts to enhance mosquito control across the UAE. It included a presentation on the most notable outcomes of the UAE's participation in the 'First International Conference on Vector Control Intervention for Dengue Fever', held from 29th-30th October in the Sultanate of Oman.

The Conference highlighted the latest biological control mechanisms for mosquitoes that transmit dengue fever, including innovative approaches such as Oxitec, Wolbachia, entomopathogenic fungi, lethal egg traps, and Bti bacteria.

Discussions also explored the application of genetically modified 'friendly mosquitoes', specific crustacean species, Wolbachia bacteria, and fungi to eliminate disease-carrying mosquitoes in various regions, along with their success rates. Additionally, participants reviewed lessons learned from awareness and education campaigns in Oman.

The UAE’s participation in the Conference aimed to study best practices in monitoring and governing mosquito and other vector control operations.

The fourth meeting of the National Committee of Biosecurity also examined the role of shelters, care centres, and zoos, along with the key legislation regulating the possession, import, export and trade of animals in the UAE.

These facilities play a vital role in supporting the nation's efforts to protect endangered animals and plants listed under the CITES appendices. Discussions focused on the regulation of shelters, breeding centres, zoos, and other related facilities, as well as the development of legislation governing the possession, import, export, and trade of animals within the UAE, and the necessary areas of cooperation to achieve these goals.

The meeting was attended by Mohammed Saeed Al Nuaimi, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment; Brigadier General Saeed Nasser Al Kaabi, Commander of Chemical Defence, Ministry of Defence; Alya Abdulrahim Al Harmoodi, Assistant Undersecretary for the Sustainable Communities Sector at the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment; and Rashid Mohammed Al Rassas Al Mansouri, Executive Director of the Animal Wealth Sector, Abu Dhabi Agriculture and food Safety Authority.

Also present at the meeting were Dr. Marwan Ali Al Kaabi, Acting CEO of Sheikh Shakhbout Medical City; Dr. Naseem Mohammed Rafee, Acting Executive Director of the Environment, Health, and Safety Foundation, Dubai Municipality; Hamad Saif Al Kaabi, Director of Hazardous Materials Incidents Management, National Emergency, Crisis, and Disaster Management Authority (NCEMA); Khalfan Abdulaziz Al Suwaidi, Director of Natural Reserves and Enforcement, Environment Agency, Abu Dhabi; Ibrahim Hassan Al Dhahnani, Acting Director of Environmental Disasters Management, Ministry of Climate Change and Environment, and Hajar Bakhit Alketbi, Director of Government Communication, Ministry of Climate Change and Environment.