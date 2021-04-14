UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

‘National Committee On Anti-Money Laundering And Countering The Financing Of Terrorism’ Holds Third Meeting In 2021

Umer Jamshaid 35 minutes ago Wed 14th April 2021 | 12:00 AM

‘National Committee on Anti-Money Laundering and Countering the Financing of Terrorism’ holds third meeting in 2021

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Apr, 2021) The "National Committee on Anti-Money Laundering and Countering the Financing of Terrorism" held its third meeting in 2021.

The meeting was chaired by Khaled Mohamed Balama Al Tameemi, Governor of the Central Bank of the UAE and Chairman of the Committee, with the attendance of Ahmed Ali Al Sayegh, Minister of State and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Global Market, ADGM.

"We aim, through our regular meetings with our strategic partners, to discuss the latest initiatives of the committee, to reinforce our joint efforts to counter financial crimes," Al Tameemi said.

During the meeting, the committee was briefed about the latest developments concerning the implementation of its related action plan and how to make appropriate decisions.

The committee approved six risk evaluation reports on terrorist financing, money laundering, the misuse of legal persons, non-profit organisations, attorneys, and the gold sector.

The committee’s members also approved guidelines for financial and non-financial institutions covering anti-money laundering and the financing of terrorism, which were issued to increase awareness of the importance of adhering to laws and legislation related to financial crimes.

The guidelines will be published on the websites of regulatory authorities following their circulation among relevant bodies.

The committee adopted the initiative of the "Money Laundering Crimes Investigations Authorities Sub-Committee" on the updated action plan of the "National Strategy on Anti-Money Laundering and Countering the Financing of Terrorism," which aims to identify the responsibilities of relevant parties and encourage cooperation to limit money laundering.

The meeting discussed one of the initiatives of the plan, which aims to support financial inclusion efforts aimed at ensuring access for all segments of the community to financial institutions regulated by the Central Bank of the UAE and reduce dependency on hawala brokers and non-official money transfer services providers.

The Central Bank of the UAE presented the national efforts to consolidate financial inclusion, including supporting the wage protection system, adopting the product risk matrix developed by money exchange companies and money transfer brokers, and highlighting the importance for money exchange companies to adhere to anti-money laundering and terrorist financing measures.

Related Topics

Terrorist Governor Exchange UAE Abu Dhabi Bank Money Gold Market All

Recent Stories

RAK ICC, RAK SME sign MoU to boost investment oppo ..

20 minutes ago

Ever Given Insurer Calls Suez Canal's $900Mln Comp ..

42 minutes ago

EU Allocates Over $68Mln Toward Humanitarian Aid i ..

42 minutes ago

Turkey to host Afghan peace meeting from April 24

42 minutes ago

US Working Toward Stable Ties With Russia, Not Loo ..

42 minutes ago

Biden to Deliver Remarks Wednesday on US Troop Wit ..

42 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.