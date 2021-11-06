National Committee to Combat Human Trafficking holds first meeting with Philippines

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th Nov, 2021) The UAE National Committee to Combat Human Trafficking (NCCHT) held its first meeting, as part of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed with the Joint Council to Combat Trafficking in the Philippines.

The virtual meeting was led by Faisal Issa Lotfi, Assistant Under-Secretary for Consular Services Affairs, at Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation (MoFAIC), and Emmeline Aglipay-Villar, Under-Secretary of the Philippines' Department of Justice.

In his speech, Lotfi highlighted the deep-rooted ties between the UAE and the Philippines, noting the importance of such meetings to strengthen their cooperation in combatting human trafficking.

During the meeting, its participants discussed a range of issues of mutual concern, which will reinforce their national efforts to adopt best practices and achieve tangible outcomes.

At the end of the meeting, the Philippines council commended the UAE’s significant efforts and initiatives, and its key role in protecting human rights.