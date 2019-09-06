National Committee to Combat Human Trafficking reviews future plans

(@FahadShabbir)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th Sep, 2019) Dr. Anwar bin Mohammed Gargash, Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, has underlined the necessity of intensifying and integrating anti-human trafficking efforts between all regional and international partners.

Gargash made the statements while chairing at the 45th meeting of the National Committee to Combat Human Trafficking (NCCHT) recently, during which efforts made by all parties concerned with the human trafficking-related issues were reviewed.

Gargash hailed the achievements made by the NCCHT's members to ensure the country's compliance with its international obligations.

He underscored the role played by the NCCHT in underpinning efforts made to counter human trafficking by participating in relevant international gatherings and implementing related MoUs as well as accelerating exchange of expertise, and knowledge transfer and implementing best practices in this field.

The meeting addressed the NCCHT's future plans to boost cooperation with relevant international agencies and academic institutions to develop efficient reports and research papers and expand partnerships with all sectors.