UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

National Committee To Combat Human Trafficking Reviews Future Plans

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 8 minutes ago Fri 06th September 2019 | 08:30 PM

National Committee to Combat Human Trafficking reviews future plans

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th Sep, 2019) Dr. Anwar bin Mohammed Gargash, Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, has underlined the necessity of intensifying and integrating anti-human trafficking efforts between all regional and international partners.

Gargash made the statements while chairing at the 45th meeting of the National Committee to Combat Human Trafficking (NCCHT) recently, during which efforts made by all parties concerned with the human trafficking-related issues were reviewed.

Gargash hailed the achievements made by the NCCHT's members to ensure the country's compliance with its international obligations.

He underscored the role played by the NCCHT in underpinning efforts made to counter human trafficking by participating in relevant international gatherings and implementing related MoUs as well as accelerating exchange of expertise, and knowledge transfer and implementing best practices in this field.

The meeting addressed the NCCHT's future plans to boost cooperation with relevant international agencies and academic institutions to develop efficient reports and research papers and expand partnerships with all sectors.

Related Topics

Exchange All Best

Recent Stories

Deputy Commissioner inspects Timergara Jail

18 minutes ago

Russian Election Commission Chief Says Will Be Pre ..

18 minutes ago

Russian Media Watchdog Urges Google, Facebook Agai ..

18 minutes ago

Pakistan Navy Celebrates 54Thanniversary Of Defenc ..

1 hour ago

Auqaf employees take out rally to mark Defence Day ..

18 minutes ago

Anti dengue efforts continue to eliminate dengue v ..

18 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.