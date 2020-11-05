National COVID-19 Crisis Recovery Management and Governance Committee holds first meeting

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th Nov, 2020) ABU DHABI, 4th November, 2020 (WAM) - Dr. Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology, chaired the first meeting of the National Covid19 Crisis Recovery Management and Governance Committee, which was held today in the presence of representatives of the Committee’s member bodies.

Dr. Al Jaber conveyed the greetings of H.H. Sheikh Tahnoun bin Zayed Al Nahyan, National Security Advisor, to the members of the Committee, stressing His Highness’s keenness to directly follow up on the Committee’s work, output and results to ensure the achievement of its objectives.

He affirmed that the leadership of the UAE, which does not believe in the impossible, has announced the start of planning for the recovery phase with the aim of achieving a strategic balance between the state and its support for vital sectors, highlighting their capabilities in containing the pandemic through a proactive methodology that has proven to be successful worldwide.

The UAE’s position in ninth place on a list of the safest countries in the world during the Covid19 pandemic, and first place among countries in the region, reflects the effectiveness of measures taken and the commitment of both individuals and UAE society in general.

Al Jaber said: "In line with the leadership's directives, the Committee will focus on developing a comprehensive strategic plan and an integrated system to follow up on the performance of target sectors in the recovery phase, ensuring continuity of business and services and consolidating the leading and advanced position of the UAE."

During the meeting, the Committee's working plan was presented and working groups were identified for target sectors that include health, education, food, society, security and the economy. The proposal for a strategic plan for recovery from Covid19 was also reviewed.

Dr. Al Jaber stressed the importance of this strategic phase and called on the working groups to focus on fulfilling the requirements of the plan.

Planning for the recovery phase is an important step that reflects the UAE’s ability and the strength of its institutions to ensure a return to normal life and achieve growth and progress.

The UAE is one of the first countries to announce the start of planning for recovery, which coincides with its continuing efforts to contain the Covid19 crisis. This comes in line with its proactive approach in managing emergencies and crises, which it has adopted since the beginning of the crisis with the aim of ensuring the safety and health of society and creating a strategic balance with all sectors.

This confirms the efficiency, strength and solidity of the nation and its leadership in planning for the recovery of solid pillars of its national economy as well as confirming the UAE’s diversity and the efficiency of its infrastructure.

During the meeting, Obaid Rashid Al Hassan Al Shamsi, Director General of the National Emergency Crisis and Disasters Management Authority, was named Vice-President of the Committee, and the secretariat of the committee was entrusted to NCEMA. Dr. Saif Al Dhaheri from the National Emergency Crisis and Disasters Management Authority, was named as the official spokesperson of the Committee.

The Committee reviewed the timeframe for the working groups' meetings in addition to the proposed structure of the Committee and its operating model. A presentation was also made on the working groups responsible for developing recovery plans for the various vital sectors of the country.

The Committee reviewed the stages of the strategic plan, which includes three main phases: planning, preparation and implementation.

Two strategic objectives were identified; the first is to establish proactive support programmes for institutions by defining roles and responsibilities and measuring strategic and operational performance indicators to ensure the return to normal life; the second is to achieve efficiency for the recovery phase by enhancing necessary capabilities and measures, business continuity and services while keeping the health of the community as a priority.

During the meeting, a detailed explanation of the strategic and operational performance indicators was presented, which will be measured through goals consistent with the target sectors. The working groups responsible for these sectors will develop strategic and operational plans.

The planning stage for recovery will take into account the balance between prioritizing the health and safety of all citizens and residents, precautionary measures guaranteeing this priority, and the full re-opening of economic activities as the UAE is distinguished by the strength of its economy, which provided it additional strength in the face of crises.

There are also factors supporting rapid recovery that must be taken into account, including proactive planning, effective management, quality coordination between local and Federal institutions and the private sector, support for the continuity of investment and building recovery capabilities, in addition to spreading awareness and introducing the concept of the recovery phase and establishing it within the culture of the community.

Dr. Al Jaber concluded the meeting by thanking all members of the Committee and stressing the importance of the next stage, which requires doubling down on efforts in order to achieve all goals in accordance with the Committee's plan.