ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th Nov, 2019) The largest and most complex stage ever built for an Official UAE National Day Celebration event will serve as a fitting metaphor for the country’s central role in today’s globalised world, according to Saeed Al Suwaidi, Representative of the Organising Committee of the Official 48th UAE National Day Celebration, ‘Legacy of Our Ancestors’.

With the epic theatrical show on 2 December set to highlight how traditional values continue to underline the UAE’s heritage and culture, an assortment of international designers involved in transforming Zayed sports City Stadium in Abu Dhabi will demonstrate how the UAE is a capital of tolerance, co-existence and cooperation.

To embody the country’s co-existence, richness of society and international unity, the Organising Committee of the Official 48th UAE National Day Celebration has collaborated with a large group of leading designers and production specialists, as well as professionals and technicians spanning 65 nationalities, to create a show that will shine the light on Emirati culture and tradition.

'Legacy of Our Ancestors' will take the audience on a journey which has never been witnessed before. The show will feature cutting-edge visual and audio technology, while performers portray value-rich stories passed down through generations.

Commenting on the preparations, Saeed Al Suwaidi explained the show’s vision, saying: ''Legacy of Our Ancestors is a show that embodies the heritage of our forefathers as a beacon to usher the way for future generations. It also represents a unique architectural marvel, given its construction by experienced artisans from across three continents. Together, these elements have helped to produce a first-of-its-kind national day celebration."

Suwaidi added that the unprecedented theatrical spectacle will feature record numbers for a UAE National Day event, with regards to logistics and technical equipment.

"We have constructed a stage that occupies an area of 10,000 square metres; equivalent to the size of eight Olympic pools in record time of less than 23 weeks. The stage is equipped with 22 HD screens rising 12 metres high, weighing a total of 37 tonnes, which will produce the visuals assisted by 2,500 LED units and 1,000 light fixtures," he said. "This vast network of visual equipment required 60 kilometres of cabling to ensure that all units are synced to produce the stunning imagery and videos on display. The staging also required more than three kilometres of blackout fabric for the gigantic backdrop."