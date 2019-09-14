UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

National Day For UAE Pavilion Held At Horticultural Expo 2019 Beijing

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Sat 14th September 2019 | 06:00 PM

National Day for UAE Pavilion held at Horticultural Expo 2019 Beijing

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Sep, 2019) BEIJING, 14th September, 2019 (WAM) - The UAE is now a leader in research in saline and dry condition agriculture, with the field testing of crops and cultivars, irrigation technologies and cultivation methodologies, said Dr. Ali Obaid Al Dhaheri Ambassador of the UAE in the People’s Republic of China.

Addressing a ceremony on Friday, September 13, 2019, to mark the National Day for the UAE Pavilion at Horticultural Expo 2019 Beijing, Ambassador Al Dhaheri said, "This is a proud day for the UAE as we highlight our nation’s world-leading technologies for sustainable agriculture in a desert environment.

The great foundations laid by the late Sheikh Zayed have seen the UAE build some of the most advanced technologies in this sector globally, to further ecological civilisation at large. The UAE is now a leader in research in saline and dry condition agriculture, with the field-testing of crops and cultivars, irrigation technologies and cultivation methodologies.

We are delighted that we are working with China in this area, in particular, the cultivation of saltwater rice in the UAE, to address our nation’s food security needs."

"The UAE ‘Greening the Desert’ activation communicates the UAE’s achievements in converting the desert into green spaces using advanced technologies and will highlight the country’s commitment to embracing sustainable green development and agriculture. This activation also aims to showcase the efforts of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, the UAE’s Founding Father, to develop the country’s agriculture sector, as reflected in his statement ‘Give me agriculture, I will give you civilisation,’" he added.

Related Topics

China Agriculture UAE Beijing September 2019

Recent Stories

Kashmiris not to succumb to India's repression: AJ ..

11 minutes ago

Masood Khan urges British lawmakers to help save K ..

11 minutes ago

Pakistan Navy Ship Alamgir Visitsport Salalah, Oma ..

19 minutes ago

Fans throng stadiums on the opening day of Quaid-e ..

2 hours ago

Five best and worst government centres revealed

3 hours ago

Hadramaut residents receive 80 tonnes of food aid

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.