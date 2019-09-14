National Day for UAE Pavilion held at Horticultural Expo 2019 Beijing

(@FahadShabbir)

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Sep, 2019) BEIJING, 14th September, 2019 (WAM) - The UAE is now a leader in research in saline and dry condition agriculture, with the field testing of crops and cultivars, irrigation technologies and cultivation methodologies, said Dr. Ali Obaid Al Dhaheri Ambassador of the UAE in the People’s Republic of China.

Addressing a ceremony on Friday, September 13, 2019, to mark the National Day for the UAE Pavilion at Horticultural Expo 2019 Beijing, Ambassador Al Dhaheri said, "This is a proud day for the UAE as we highlight our nation’s world-leading technologies for sustainable agriculture in a desert environment.

The great foundations laid by the late Sheikh Zayed have seen the UAE build some of the most advanced technologies in this sector globally, to further ecological civilisation at large. The UAE is now a leader in research in saline and dry condition agriculture, with the field-testing of crops and cultivars, irrigation technologies and cultivation methodologies.

We are delighted that we are working with China in this area, in particular, the cultivation of saltwater rice in the UAE, to address our nation’s food security needs."

"The UAE ‘Greening the Desert’ activation communicates the UAE’s achievements in converting the desert into green spaces using advanced technologies and will highlight the country’s commitment to embracing sustainable green development and agriculture. This activation also aims to showcase the efforts of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, the UAE’s Founding Father, to develop the country’s agriculture sector, as reflected in his statement ‘Give me agriculture, I will give you civilisation,’" he added.