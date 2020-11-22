National Day holiday announced for public sector

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd Nov, 2020) The UAE's 49th National Day and Commemoration Day holidays for federal entities and ministries will take place from Tuesday, December 1st to December 3rd, a circular issued by the Federal Authority for Government Human Resources announced today.

According to the circular, work will resume on Sunday, December 6th.