National Day Holiday Announced For Public Sector

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Sun 22nd November 2020 | 12:30 PM

National Day holiday announced for public sector

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd Nov, 2020) The UAE's 49th National Day and Commemoration Day holidays for federal entities and ministries will take place from Tuesday, December 1st to December 3rd, a circular issued by the Federal Authority for Government Human Resources announced today.

According to the circular, work will resume on Sunday, December 6th.

