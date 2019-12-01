National day is living embodiment of national achievements both on Earth and in outer space: UAQ Ruler

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

UMM AL QAIWAIN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Dec, 2019) H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Rashid Al Mu'alla, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Umm Al Qaiwain, has said that on the second of December each year, the leadership and the people of the United Arab Emirates celebrate the UAE National Day, which manifested the national will of the founding leaders, and the determination of the loyal sons of the homeland, to promote the concept of the union.

In a statement to "Nation Shield", magazine on the occasion of the 48th UAE National Day, marked on 2nd December, Sheikh Saud noted that the country's wise leadership, headed by President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, works on promoting the UAE’s position in the global space sector, knowledge and innovation and also the consolidation of national principles and preserving the country's achievements, adding, "Our annual celebration of this glorious day is a living embodiment of this national achievement both on Earth and in outer space."

The Ruler of Umm Al Qaiwain, in his speech, said that the UAE government, led by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, has unveiled a number of initiatives in the areas of technological advancement, advanced sciences, launching many initiatives that involve the government and private sectors that contribute to the creation of safe working environments.

Speaking further on the occasion, Sheikh Saud added that the anniversary of 48th UAE National Day is a precious occasion to renew loyalty and belonging to the wise leadership, preserve heritage of the founding fathers and promote the concept of the union in the spirits of the current generations.

During the past years, Sheikh Saud said, the country has witnessed many achievements in the development of the social infrastructure system through the development of education and its outputs, the increase in the number of universities, the establishment of the Human Resources Development Fund, achieving pay equality and the issuance of laws pertaining to foreign ownership in 13 economic sectors.

Highlighting the country's achievements, the UAQ Ruler pointed to President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa's decree allocating 50% of the seats in the Federal National Council to women, a move, Sheikh Saud, said represents great leap forwards in cementing the legislative and parliamentary role of women in the nation's development.

Sheikh Saud went on to say, "In the framework of developing our national capabilities and protecting achievements, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, has developed strategic plans to develop the capabilities of the country's our armed forces to cope with the global capabilities in the military field and to be at the forefront of the region's armies in terms of technical preparation, to be ready to carry out the duties assigned to it in all circumstances."

"Since the establishment of the Union, our wise leadership has instilled national concepts in the hearts of the people of the homeland, manifested in loyalty to the leadership and preserving the gains of the homeland. These concepts have evolved to become an individual and collective culture and practices that we all cherish."

Concluding his speech on the occasion, Sheikh Saud stated, "On this glorious national occasion, we are pleased to extend our congratulations to His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan and to his brother His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and to my brothers Their Highnesses the Supreme Council Member and the Rulers of the Emirates, and to our loyal people, who renew their pledge and loyalty to the leadership, looking forward to further progress and achievement for the advancement of this beloved nation."