National Day Reflects UAE's Prominent Stature Among The World Nations: Fujairah Ruler

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Tue 01st December 2020 | 01:00 PM

FUJAIRAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Dec, 2020) The UAE has attained its prominent stature among the world nations by following the legacy of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, said H.H. Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Fujairah.

In a statement to 'Nation Shield,' the UAE Armed Forces magazine, on the occasion of the 49th UAE National Day, Sheikh Hamad also referred to the National Action Programme, which was launched by President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, as an initiative that "aims to plan for the future and overcome all challenges with determination and perseverance."

Following is the full text of his statement on the occasion: "Some 49 years have passed since the establishment of the UAE, with the memory of the blessed establishment of our Union, which was announced on 2nd December, 1971, under the leadership of the Founding Father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan.

The UAE has proved its ability to overcome and counter crises, most notably during the coronavirus pandemic, which it handled with professionalism under the direct leadership of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces.

The country has implemented the best practices and standards in providing patients with comprehensive healthcare, implemented the National Disinfection Programme, and launched a series of incentives for the national economy to support banking and business activities. It also eased the financial burden of companies and individuals, and involved the local community in all social responsibility initiatives.

The UAE’s National Day is a glorious and precious memory that is always present in the conscience of the Emirati people, marking the establishment of a country that is flourishing due to the vision of its leadership, which foresees the future and aims to achieve happiness and security of its citizens and residents.

On this glorious day, I am pleased to extend heartiest greetings to my brothers President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the Supreme Council Members and Rulers of the Emirates, and to the people of the UAE."

