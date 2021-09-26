National Defense College, Abu Dhabi School of Government sign MoU to develop joint training programmes

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th Sep, 2021) The National Defense College (NDC) and the Abu Dhabi school of Government (ADSG) today signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU).

The agreement sees the development of unique joint training programmes fostering knowledge exchange and enhancing participants’ leadership capabilities, while also aligning with the wider strategy of the UAE’s wise leadership.

The MoU was signed by Major General Staff Aqab Shahin Aqab Alali, Commandant of the NDC, and Mohammed Gheyath Mohammed, Acting Director-General of the ADSG. Sumaya AbdulAziz AlHosani, Dean of the ADSG, and members of the National Defense College faculty also attended the signing ceremony.

Commenting on the signing, Major General Staff Alali said, "As a long standing partner of the ADSG, their commitment to realising a sustainable knowledge economy is truly inspiring and we are thrilled to be a part of their tremendous efforts. We look forward to offering our expertise and resources to bolster their efforts and contribute to the development of these exceptional programmes."

Reflecting on the agreement, Mohammed Gheyath Mohammed added, "At ADSG, our work is closely aligned with the directives of the Department of Government support, which aims to strengthen, collaborate, coordinate, and communicate among various government establishments. This agreement comes as part of our efforts to support human capital in Abu Dhabi by enhancing their capability to tackle future challenges and take advantage of future opportunities through our world-class programmes and initiatives.

"

He added, "Our partnership with the NDC is specifically important because of the College’s integral role in honing strategic skills that can keep up with industries’ rapidly-increasing demands, as well as their expertise in the domains of research and information that serves the goals and vision of the Emirate’s government sectors.

"As they continue to carry out the vision of our wise leadership, we are excited to partner with them to actualise the UAE’s plans for building a prosperous and sustainable future."

The agreement between the NDC and the ADSG involves developing and organising joint educational and training programmes and courses, which include but are not limited to a Master’s programme in strategic and security studies, as well as an advanced course in strategy and strategic leadership.

The agreement also covers exchanging research periodicals and products, sharing insights on topics of mutual interest, and collaboration in research and development. Moreover, the two entities will also organise joint practical seminars and workshops, and the participation of both parties in conferences and events of strategic importance.