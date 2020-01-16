UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

National Economy's Cash Trades Increase By AED29.8 Billion In 2019

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Thu 16th January 2020 | 06:15 PM

National economy's cash trades increase by AED29.8 billion in 2019

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Jan, 2020) The value of traded cash in the national economy increased by AED29.8 billion in 2019, a rise of 7.8 percent, according to the latest figures issued by the Central Bank of the UAE.

The figures also show that the balance of the country’s monetary base increased over the past year to AED409.5 billion, compared to AED379.7 billion in 2018.

According to internationally enforceable monetary standards, the monetary base is an indicator of the amount of money in circulation in the economy of a particular country, to which is added the volume of deposits of banks operating in the state with the central bank.

The increase registered in the deposit certificate held by the Central Bank of the UAE, which accounted for AED160.2 billion during the past year, contributed to the rise in the monetary base, as well as a rise in issued cash balance from AED85.8 billion in December 2018 to AED93.7 billion in December 2019.

The balance of the mandatory reserves of banks increased from AED120.6 billion to AED129.7 billion during the same reporting period, while the balance of the surplus reserves of banks and other financial institutions decreased from AED35.1 billion to AED25.9 billion.

Related Topics

UAE Bank Same Money December 2018 2019 From Billion

Recent Stories

PML-Q is not happy with PTI

9 minutes ago

5th Begum Kulsum Saifullah Khan National Ranking T ..

28 minutes ago

GDA will remain strong ally with PTI: Jahangir Kha ..

28 minutes ago

Sharjah Ruler receives UNICEF Regional Director

36 minutes ago

Former French President Nicolas Sarkozy Proposes L ..

46 minutes ago

Evaluations begin for &#039;Tolerance Award&#039; ..

51 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.