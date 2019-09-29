UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

National Election Committee Activates Access Cards For Electronic Voting

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Sun 29th September 2019 | 08:45 PM

National Election Committee activates access cards for electronic voting

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 29th Sep, 2019) As part of its ongoing efforts to implement an electoral process that complies with the highest standards of accuracy and transparency, the Sorting Committee of the National Election Committee, NEC, today activated access cards for the electronic voting system for the 2019 Federal National Council, FNC, elections.

The procedure involves encoding the electronic voting system; actual voting; decoding the system; counting the votes and announcing the results.

Abdulrahman bin Mohamed Al Owais, Minister of Health and Prevention, Minister of State for FNC Affairs, and Chairman of NEC, said, "In line with the directives of our wise leadership and international best practices, NEC is keen to safeguard the integrity of the electoral process through the use of electronic access cards.

"

Select Committee members will receive the cards to activate the system for early voting on 1st October, at all polling stations across the country to allow members of the electoral college to exercise their right to vote in a free and fair manner. After the main election day on 5th October, the Committee members will use the cards to close the system prior to the counting of the votes.

According to Article 43 of the Executive Regulations, after the closure of the polling stations, the electronic voting system will commence the automatic vote count. The head of the Sorting Committee will announce the Names of the winners of the fourth FNC elections once the final results are in.

Related Topics

Election Vote October 2019 All Best

Recent Stories

Hazza Al Mansoori conducts Osteology aboard ISS

47 minutes ago

Nahyan bin Mubarak to attend Chirac memorial servi ..

47 minutes ago

Khalifa Foundation donates school supplies in Qala ..

1 hour ago

Community Development Authority holds workshop on ..

1 hour ago

Financial and Economic Committee reviews 2020 Fede ..

2 hours ago

Sharjah Chamber opens up new cooperation with Sout ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.