National Election Committee activates access cards for electronic voting

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 29th Sep, 2019) As part of its ongoing efforts to implement an electoral process that complies with the highest standards of accuracy and transparency, the Sorting Committee of the National Election Committee, NEC, today activated access cards for the electronic voting system for the 2019 Federal National Council, FNC, elections.

The procedure involves encoding the electronic voting system; actual voting; decoding the system; counting the votes and announcing the results.

Abdulrahman bin Mohamed Al Owais, Minister of Health and Prevention, Minister of State for FNC Affairs, and Chairman of NEC, said, "In line with the directives of our wise leadership and international best practices, NEC is keen to safeguard the integrity of the electoral process through the use of electronic access cards.

Select Committee members will receive the cards to activate the system for early voting on 1st October, at all polling stations across the country to allow members of the electoral college to exercise their right to vote in a free and fair manner. After the main election day on 5th October, the Committee members will use the cards to close the system prior to the counting of the votes.

According to Article 43 of the Executive Regulations, after the closure of the polling stations, the electronic voting system will commence the automatic vote count. The head of the Sorting Committee will announce the Names of the winners of the fourth FNC elections once the final results are in.