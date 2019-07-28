National Election Committee announces opening dates of FNC Candidate Registration Centres

(@FahadShabbir)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Jul, 2019) The National Election Committee, NEC, today announced that preparations are well underway for the upcoming fourth cycle of the Federal National Council, FNC, elections scheduled for October 2019. Candidate registration centres across the UAE will receive applications of candidates for FNC membership from 18th to 22nd August 2019.

According to a statement, the NEC identified the centres well ahead of the election process to facilitate all candidates to reach the centers on time and complete the formalities.

The Committee also underscored that those seeking to contest the FNC elections should comply with the constitutional requirements of being a citizen of the UAE, and permanent resident of the emirate they are seeking to represent. "They should not be less than twenty-five years of age (born on or before 4th October 1994). A knowledgeable and literary person of sound reputation capable of discharging his or her civic responsibilities, the candidate should not have been convicted of any offences linked with their behavior, unless they have undergone rehabilitation for such behavior in accordance with the law," it added.

NEC noted that the candidacy procedures have been determined in line with the executive instructions to enable candidates to register from August 18 to August 22, 2019. Candidates may submit their applications in person or via an agent vested with a power of attorney to act on his or her behalf. The Committee would then forward the application to the Emirate Committee in the emirate to which the applicant belongs.

The Committee also outlined the list of documents required to complete the registration process in the appropriate manner.

The applicant must, either personally or through his/her agent, present their identity card issued by the Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship, Family Book, and certificate of good conduct addressed to NEC, in addition to a non-refundable registration fee of AED1,000 paid via e-Dirham at the time of submission.

Candidates wishing to contest the elections while holding a public office, whether federal or local, must submit a certificate stating that they have been granted leave from the date of the candidates' final list announcement on 3rd September until election day on 5th October. Likewise, applicants employed with the UAE Armed Forces or allied military services, must submit a certificate stating that their designated department has agreed to grant them leave from the date of candidates' final list announcement on 3rd September 3 to election day on 5th October.

If a member of the Judiciary wishes to contest the elections, he/she must submit a certificate confirming their resignation from such post along with the application. If candidates are members of the current FNC, they will be considered suspended from the date of the announcement of the final list of candidates on 3rd September.

The National Election Committee called on all citizens to verify their Names on electoral lists by visiting the official NEC website, or through the smart National Elections Committee app, or by contacting the Committee's call centre on 600500005, or visiting the headquarters of the committees set up in all the emirates to ensure that their names appear on the electoral list of the emirate they represent.