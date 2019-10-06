National Election Committee announces preliminary results of 2019 FNC Elections

(@FahadShabbir)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th Oct, 2019) The National Election Committee announced the preliminary list of newly elected members of the Federal National Council following the conclusion of main election day at 9 pm on Saturday, October 5, 2019.

The highlight of the fourth cycle of the election was the decree of the President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan that granted women 50 percent representation in FNC.

Noura bint Mohammed Al Kaabi, Minister of Culture and Knowledge Development, Member of NEC, and Head of the NEC Media Committee, said: "The fourth cycle of the FNC elections brings us one step closer to a new model of political empowerment that our wise leadership has envisioned."

The minister commended the active participation of Emiratis across the UAE as a sign of patriotism, a testament to high political awareness, and a vote of faith in their country.

Tariq Hilal Lootah, Undersecretary of the Ministry of State for FNC Affairs, Member of NEC, and Head of the Election Management Committee, said: "The 2019 elections owe their success to the joint efforts of all stakeholders, who have worked as a team to ensure a seamless electoral process that complies with the highest standards of accuracy, integrity, and transparency. In line with the goals of our leadership, FNC seeks to achieve the aspirations of UAE citizens for excellence across all fields."

The preliminary results include the vote counts from voting abroad, early voting, and the main election day. A total of 117,592 voters participated in the fourth cycle of the elections, accounting for 34.81 percent of the electoral college.

The Names of the newly elected FNC members and reserve-list candidates per emirate are as follows: 1-Emirate of Abu Dhabi: Elected members: 1. Suhail Nukhairah Suhail Al Affari 2. Khalfan Rashid Al Nayli Al Shamsi 3. Naema Abdul Rahman Mohammed Al Mansouri 4. Moaza Mohammed Musallam Al Amri 2-Emirate of Dubai: Elected members: 1. Hamad Ahmad Sultan Al Rahoumi 2. Osama Ahmad Abdullah Al Shafar 3.

Mariam Majed Khalfan Bin Thania 4. Sarah Mohammed Amin Filknaz 3-Emirate of Sharjah: Elected members: 1. Humaid Ali Al Abbar Al Shamsi 2. Adnan Hamad Mohammed Al Hammadi 3. Obaid Khalfan Obaid Al Ghoul 4-Emirate of Ajman: Elected members: 1. Ahmad Hamad Abu Shihab Al Suwaidi 2. Hind Humaid Bin Hindi Al Olayli 5-Emirate of Umm Al Quwain: Elected members: 1. Mohammed Issa Obaid Al Kashef 2. Athra Hassan Humaid Bin Rakkad 6-Emirate of Ras Al Khaimah: Elected members: 1. Yousef Abdullah Batran Al Shihhi 2. Saeed Rashid Abdullah Al Abdi 3. Ahmad Abdullah Mohammed Al Shihhi 7-Emirate of Fujairah: Elected members: 1. Mohammed Ahmad Mohammed Al Yamahi 2. Sabreen Hasan Saeed Al Yamahi NEC reiterated that the results issued today are preliminary results, as the appeals will be open from October 6 to 7, 2019. The Committee will announce the final results on October 13 as per the election timeline.

Out of the total 478 candidates, 20 were elected, making up 50 percent of the Federal National Council. The Rulers of the Emirates will appoint the remaining representatives of their respective emirates.

A total of 117,592 voters cast their votes, and the voter turnout per emirate amounted to 35,790 in Abu Dhabi, 12,891 in Dubai, 22,451 in Sharjah, 4,393 in Ajman, 3,778 in Umm Al Quwain, 22,172 in Ras Al Khaimah, and 16,117 in Fujairah.

A total of 39 polling stations across the UAE were allocated for the 2019 elections. The top five polling stations in terms of number of votes were Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Center, Ras Al RAK Expo Centre, Al Ain Convention Centre – Al Khubaisi, Fujairah Exhibition Centre, and Sharjah Cultural and Chess Club.

Meanwhile, overseas voting took place in collaboration with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation on September 22 and 23. Polling stations set up at UAE embassies, consulates, and diplomatic missions in various countries around the world welcomed members of the electoral college that are currently residing abroad.