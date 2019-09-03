National Election Committee approves final candidate list for Federal National Council Elections 2019

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 03rd Sep, 2019) The National Election Committee, NEC, today approved the final list of candidates for the Federal National Council,FNC, elections 2019.

The list includes 495 Names – 133 from Abu Dhabi, 88 from Dubai, 114 from Sharjah, 61 from Ras Al Khaimah, 26 from Ajman, 20 from Umm Al Qaiwain, and 53 from Fujairah.

The candidates have received personal three-digit numbers to use in their campaigns.

Dr. Abdul Rahman bin Mohammad bin Nasser Al Owais, Minister of State for Federal National Council Affairs, and Chairman of NEC, praised the large number of candidacy applications and noted that it reflects the Emirati citizens’ keenness to actively participate in the political development of the nation.

Al Owais called on the nominees in the final candidate list to follow the directives of the election management in all aspects of the electoral process.

He added: "Today’s citizens show an increased awareness of the role of FNC, and this makes them more mindful in voting for those who represent their voice."

In line with the directive of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan to increase women’s representation in the Council to 50 percent, women make up 36.

36 percent of the final candidate list, amounting to 180 names. The 40-60 age group has the largest pool of candidates listed at 312, accounting for 63 percent of the list, followed by the under 40-years-old at 166 (33.53 percent).

In terms of academic accomplishment, 263 candidates hold a university degree and above, making up 53.13 percent of the list. Meanwhile, 183 candidates (36.96 percent) have obtained a high-school degree.

The final candidates list included 6 people of determination.

The committee stated that it received four withdrawal requests from candidates - two in Dubai and two in Abu Dhabi.

As per the FNC elections timetable, September 4 marks the start of the period for candidates to submit the names of their agents in line with the executive regulations. The candidates will kick off their election campaigns on September 8. The last day for them to withdraw from the running is September 15.