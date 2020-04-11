National Election Committee donates 1,191 computers to the Ministry of Education to support remote learning

(@FahadShabbir)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Apr, 2020) The National Election Committee, NEC, has donated 1,191 computers that were used during the Federal National Council, FNC, elections of 2019 to the Ministry of Education.

The donation is part of the NEC’s corporate social responsibility efforts and in line with its commitment to supporting education. The initiative also reflects the NEC’s dedication to supporting all efforts that help enhance the community. It aligns with the directives of the UAE Government and lends its support to the Cabinet Decision to adopt remote learning for all schools, universities, and academic institutions until the end of this academic year.

Abdul Rahman bin Mohammed Al Owais, Minister of State for FNC Affairs, and Chairman of the NEC, asserted that current circumstances compel everyone to cooperate and work together. "I take this opportunity to thank the team at the Ministry of Education, as well as all members of academic faculty and staff, for their tremendous efforts and dedication to empowering both citizens and residents of the UAE to continue learning amid the difficulties we are facing at the moment.

"

"These challenges called for exceptional measures, where remote learning was implemented as one of a series of precautions taken to ensure the health and safety of students and the wider community," he said.

"Serving our country and having a sense of social responsibility are key factors for promoting positivity in the community. Working as a team, across all entities and government institutions, is a trait that has always set us apart from the rest of the world. It is an approach taught to us by our Founding Father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, and instilled in us by our wise leadership, who has spared no effort or resource to ensure the health and safety of every member of the community, all the while enhancing their quality of life," Al Owais added.

The ministry played a major role in the success of four electoral cycles so far: The FNC elections of 2006, 2011, 2015, and 2019. These four elections accompanied the comprehensive development drive transforming the UAE and played a key role in the Emirates’ progress.