National Election Committee Drives Women To Participate In FNC Elections 2019

Faizan Hashmi 12 minutes ago Tue 06th August 2019 | 02:30 PM

National Election Committee drives women to participate in FNC elections 2019

The National Election Committee (NEC) has organised a lecture entitled ‘Enhancing Political Participation and Empowerment of Women through the Federal National Council Elections’, to promote the active participation of all eligible residents in the upcoming FNC elections 2019

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th Aug, 2019) The National Election Committee (NEC) has organised a lecture entitled ‘Enhancing Political Participation and Empowerment of Women through the Federal National Council Elections’, to promote the active participation of all eligible residents in the upcoming FNC elections 2019.

The lecture, which was recently held at the offices of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, also raised political awareness of parliamentary life in the UAE.

Addressing the attendees, Dr. Saeed Al Ghafli, Assistant Undersecretary for FNC Affairs at the Ministry of State for FNC Affairs, NEC Member and Rapporteur, said, "Elections 2019 mark a new stage in the UAE’s political development through empowering the nation’s citizens to elect who will represent them in FNC and work to discuss their issues and find the right solutions."

"The historic decision to raise the representation of Emirati women in the Federal National Council to 50 percent will contribute effectively to the political development of the UAE since the founding of the Union.

"Reinforcing the political empowerment programme launched by the UAE President in 2005, enhances women’s political empowerment and spotlights the UAE’s parliamentary experience as a global model," he added.

The official went on to say that the electoral process emphasises the UAE's progress and achievements in all fields, and through proactively participating in each step of the voting process, "we are effectively contributing to building the country’s bright future."

Al Ghafli commended President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, for issuing the Presidential Resolution No. (1) of 2019 regarding raising women’s representation in FNC to 50 percent with effect from the upcoming legislative cycle.

He also underlined the important role the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation is playing in facilitating voting outside the country for overseas Emiratis on September 22 and 23, via the UAE’s embassies, consulates and diplomatic missions, applauding the Ministry’s efforts in raising awareness of the UAE’s parliamentary elections worldwide.

