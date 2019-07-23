UrduPoint.com
National Election Committee Issues Voter And Candidate Guide To Enhance Transparency Of Electoral Process

Muhammad Irfan 33 seconds ago Tue 23rd July 2019 | 06:15 PM

National Election Committee issues Voter and Candidate Guide to enhance transparency of electoral process

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Jul, 2019) The National Election Committee, NEC, issued a Voter and Candidate Guide for the Federal National Council, FNC, elections 2019, to enable members of the electoral college to exercise their rights to vote and run for the council in an appropriate manner.

Aimed at enhancing the transparency of the electoral process, the publication outlines the details of the selection of the representatives of each emirate in the FNC, in addition to defining the rights and responsibilities of voters, as well as candidates. The guide allows all citizens involved in the elections, especially those who are participating for the first time, to familiarise themselves with all aspects of the process.

Tariq Hilal Lootah, Under-Secretary of the Ministry of State for FNC Affairs, said, "Through the Voter and Candidate Guide, the NEC seeks to provide comprehensive information on the FNC elections, and offer guidance to the electoral college in accordance with international best practices.

"

The guide comprises three sections. The first features an overview of the electoral process in line with the Political Empowerment Programme that President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan announced in 2005 with the objective of boosting citizen engagement in public life.

The second section clarifies the legal rights of the electoral college members, as well as their duties and obligations in accordance with the FNC Executive Regulations.

The third section informs the candidates, their representatives and campaign leaders about the rules that govern running for the council across all stages of the electoral process.

The guide also sets out a detailed timeline of the fourth election cycle that will take place in October 2019.

