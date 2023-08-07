National Elections Committee announces opening of candidacy for FNC 2023 elections

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th Aug, 2023) The National Elections Committee (NEC) announced that potential candidates for the Federal National Council (FNC) 2023 elections could register from 15th to 18th August, 2023.

The committee said that those on the electoral lists could apply for candidacy by completing the form on the link, tarashah.uaenec.ae, which is available on the committee's website and the smart application "National Election Committee - uaenec," that can be found on Apple Store and Google Play.

Applicants must ensure that they complete the registration process with the UAE Pass digital identity before proceeding with their candidacy registration. If their registration is not possible through the website or the smart application, candidates can apply in person or through an authorised representative with a special power of attorney at their emirate’s electoral committee, which will list their Names in the electoral list.

Each emirate's committee will receive candidacy forms after verifying the applicant's compliance with the required legal conditions. The forms will then be submitted to the NEC through the Elections Management Committee for approval.

The NEC announced that candidacy registration will be open on its website and smart application from 15th August at 8:00, and will continue until 18th August at 16:00 UAE time. Candidate registration centres will also receive candidacy applications during the same period from 8:00 to 16:00.

The NEC affirmed the importance of fully complying with the executive instructions to ensure the highest levels of integrity and transparency in the electoral process.

Any person wishing to be a candidate for the Federal National Council (FNC) elections must satisfy the following requirements:

They must be a citizen of the UAE and a permanent resident of the emirate they seek to represent in the FNC.

They must be registered in the electoral list of the emirate they seek to represent in the FNC.

They must be at least 25 years of age by the end of the nomination period.

They must have a good reputation and conduct and must not have been convicted of a felony involving moral turpitude or dishonesty unless they have been rehabilitated under the law.