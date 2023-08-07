Open Menu

National Elections Committee Announces Opening Of Candidacy For FNC 2023 Elections

Sumaira FH Published August 07, 2023 | 10:00 PM

National Elections Committee announces opening of candidacy for FNC 2023 elections

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th Aug, 2023) The National Elections Committee (NEC) announced that potential candidates for the Federal National Council (FNC) 2023 elections could register from 15th to 18th August, 2023.

The committee said that those on the electoral lists could apply for candidacy by completing the form on the link, tarashah.uaenec.ae, which is available on the committee's website and the smart application "National Election Committee - uaenec," that can be found on Apple Store and Google Play.

Applicants must ensure that they complete the registration process with the UAE Pass digital identity before proceeding with their candidacy registration. If their registration is not possible through the website or the smart application, candidates can apply in person or through an authorised representative with a special power of attorney at their emirate’s electoral committee, which will list their Names in the electoral list.

Each emirate's committee will receive candidacy forms after verifying the applicant's compliance with the required legal conditions. The forms will then be submitted to the NEC through the Elections Management Committee for approval.

The NEC announced that candidacy registration will be open on its website and smart application from 15th August at 8:00, and will continue until 18th August at 16:00 UAE time. Candidate registration centres will also receive candidacy applications during the same period from 8:00 to 16:00.

The NEC affirmed the importance of fully complying with the executive instructions to ensure the highest levels of integrity and transparency in the electoral process.

Any person wishing to be a candidate for the Federal National Council (FNC) elections must satisfy the following requirements:

They must be a citizen of the UAE and a permanent resident of the emirate they seek to represent in the FNC.

They must be registered in the electoral list of the emirate they seek to represent in the FNC.

They must be at least 25 years of age by the end of the nomination period.

They must have a good reputation and conduct and must not have been convicted of a felony involving moral turpitude or dishonesty unless they have been rehabilitated under the law.

Related Topics

Election Google UAE Same August Apple Moral From

Recent Stories

ISRA university observe world Hepatitis Day

ISRA university observe world Hepatitis Day

3 minutes ago
 Dubai Municipality launches ‘A Safer Summer’ c ..

Dubai Municipality launches ‘A Safer Summer’ campaign to foster public healt ..

9 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi Public Health Centre launches campaign f ..

Abu Dhabi Public Health Centre launches campaign for &#039;Maternal and Child He ..

9 minutes ago
 Additional IGP gives cash rewards, commendation ce ..

Additional IGP gives cash rewards, commendation certificates to CIA officials

34 minutes ago
 Marriyum Aurangzeb withdraws PEMRA Amendment Bill ..

Marriyum Aurangzeb withdraws PEMRA Amendment Bill 2023

34 minutes ago
 US Judge Dismisses Trump's Defamation Counterclaim ..

US Judge Dismisses Trump's Defamation Counterclaim Against E. Jean Carroll - Fil ..

34 minutes ago
RPO holds open court

RPO holds open court

34 minutes ago
 All possible resources being utilized to promote s ..

All possible resources being utilized to promote sports: DC

39 minutes ago
 PPC to organize mango party for journalists, famil ..

PPC to organize mango party for journalists, family members

39 minutes ago
 PAC directs FIA to probe FPSC's past 15-year appoi ..

PAC directs FIA to probe FPSC's past 15-year appointments

39 minutes ago
 DC takes notice over non treatment of minor

DC takes notice over non treatment of minor

39 minutes ago
 OPF praises PM for restoration of zone five housin ..

OPF praises PM for restoration of zone five housing scheme

43 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East