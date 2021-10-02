UrduPoint.com

National Emergency, Crisis And Disaster Team Updated On Tropical Cyclone 'Shaheen'

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Sat 02nd October 2021 | 09:15 PM

National Emergency, Crisis and Disaster team updated on tropical cyclone &#039;Shaheen&#039;

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 02nd Oct, 2021) The National Emergency, Crisis and Disaster team held its second meeting today to discuss the latest updates on the tropical cyclone "Shaheen".

The meeting, organised by the National, Emergency, Crisis and Disaster Management Authority (NCEMA), was attended by representatives from the Interior Ministry, the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) and local police departments.

The team members reviewed a proposed set of precautionary measures to tackle any possible cyclone impact on the country, particularly in the eastern areas overlooking the Sea of Oman, and the pre-emptive measures to ensure public safety and business continuity in the affected areas.

The participants also emphasised securing critical infrastructure in coordination with the partners, including police departments and the Emirates Red Crescent.

Related Topics

Police Interior Ministry Business Oman From

Recent Stories

Supreme Legislation Committee holds introductory m ..

Supreme Legislation Committee holds introductory meeting on development of Dubai ..

2 minutes ago
 Roglic wins Giro dell'Emilia

Roglic wins Giro dell'Emilia

38 minutes ago
 Cargo train derailment incident, driver declared r ..

Cargo train derailment incident, driver declared responsible

38 minutes ago
 'Lot of work' before climate summit, host Britain ..

'Lot of work' before climate summit, host Britain admits

38 minutes ago
 Widow of Assassinated Haitian President to Face Qu ..

Widow of Assassinated Haitian President to Face Questioning Next Week - Reports

38 minutes ago
 Tropical cyclone Shaheen centered in the northwest ..

Tropical cyclone Shaheen centered in the northwest of the Arabian Sea: NCM

2 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.