National Emirati Legislative Systems Guarantee Protection And Occupational Health In Exceptional Circumstances: ESMA

Sumaira FH 48 seconds ago Fri 01st May 2020 | 06:30 PM

National Emirati legislative systems guarantee protection and occupational health in exceptional circumstances: ESMA

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st May, 2020) Abdullah Abdul Qadir Al Maeeni, Director-General of the Emirates Authority for Standardisation and Metrology, ESMA, has emphasised that the UAE has a national legislative structure that facilitates the work of vital sectors in the country.

In a statement on the occasion of International Workers' Day that falls every year on 1st May, Al Maeeni said that ESMA has developed the UAE system for monitoring personal protective equipment, tools and materials and occupational safety and health, which are applicable to workers in their workplaces.

He added that this system guarantees safety standards for the groups that are still working and performing their duty, in the light of the exceptional circumstances currently. This is consistent with the pioneering Emirati model, in which the country has demonstrated regional excellence in managing the scene, through the continuity of work with strict preventive measures.

He also indicated that the UAE system for monitoring equipment, tools and materials for personal protection and occupational safety and health provides security and safety necessary for employment.

