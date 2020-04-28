National endowment fund to combat diseases, aid epidemiological research launched

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Apr, 2020) DUBAI, 28th April 2020 (WAM) - Awqaf and Minors Affairs Foundation (AMAF) today announced a new collaboration with the Mohammed bin Rashid University of Medicine and Health Sciences (MBRU) to launch a national endowment fund to combat diseases and support epidemiological research under the theme â€˜Letâ€™s enhance national health and well-beingâ€™. The core objective of the initiative that is being rolled out during the Holy Month of Ramadan, is to contribute to fighting the health challenges resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic, support efforts to eradicate diseases and epidemics, and aid health-focused studies and research.

The healthcare waqf is an urgent and proactive response to mitigate the health consequences of the COVID-19 crisis that has demonstrated the importance of early diagnosis of diseases in protecting individuals and society and eliminating their social and economic impact.

Headquarters for academic research The endowment aims to support studies of infectious diseases and epidemics at the Mohammed Bin Rashid University of Medicine and Health Sciences, in coordination with competent health authorities and stakeholders, to enhance the UAEâ€™s preparedness in dealing with emerging and recurrent infectious diseases. In addition, it seeks to facilitate studies on anti-microbial resistance and review a huge database of epidemics towards finding solutions to deal with various expected scenarios.

Health First Ali Al Mutawa, Secretary General of AMAF, said: "This health endowment seeks to complement the most promising government efforts to address current and possible future outbreaks of epidemics and diseases. Through adopting an approach that ensures efficiency in determining priorities and in synergy with relevant authorities, a part of the fund is to be allocated to enabling the seamless efforts of health organizations and support research and laboratory tests conducted by health centres, universities and colleges specialising in medical studies."

He added: "As His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, once said, health today surpasses the economy and politics in its importance to society. It has now become a top priority for nations and people in the exceptional times we are in. This initiative is directed towards providing modern equipment and solutions to assist patients and enhance national efforts to build an economy based on research and knowledge.

"The present time serves as an ideal opportunity to address the concerns of the UAEâ€™s residents and citizens through supporting studies related to combating diseases and epidemics and encouraging student innovations in this field.

"

Joint efforts Dr. Amer Ahmad Al Sharif, Vice Chancellor of the Mohammed Bin Rashid University of Medicine and Health Sciences, said: "With the importance of early diagnosis in combating epidemics emerging during the COVID-19 outbreak, we are pleased to cooperate with Awqaf and Minors Affairs Foundation, and support its endeavors to improve health services within the framework of our joint efforts and shared objectives of advancing community health and well-being. MBRU is always working proactively to advance health in the UAE through identifying new ways of strengthening the academic ecosystem via an innovative approach that best meets the needs of society."

He added: "As a response to our wise leadership's call for solidarity and coordination in empowering our society during this exceptional time, this initiative will go a long way towards supporting the UAEâ€™s efforts to contribute to eliminating this health crisis in a sustainable manner while reinforcing the countryâ€™s knowledge economy. Today, the health of the society is a national priority, and our participation as knowledge partners in this initiative is in line with MBRUâ€™s corporate social responsibility and its expanded mandate to support the healthcare sector."

SMS Campaign Etisalat is supporting the philanthropic initiative by sending SMS messages to its customers to invite them to contribute and support the campaign, in addition to introducing its followers to the initiative via its social media handles and platforms.

The Holy Month The launch of the health endowment coincides with the Holy Month of Ramadan that is traditionally a season of charity and giving in the UAE and the wider region. The endowment welcomes contributions from various public and private sector organizations as well as individuals wishing to support the governmentâ€™s efforts in protecting the health of society.

To contribute Individuals and organisations can contribute to the new national health endowment through several channels. They can send an SMS, clearly mentioning the amounts to be donated, to the numbers highlighted on the AMAF website, or to the Dubai Now application. They can also reach out to the Mohammed Bin Rashid University of Medicine and Health Sciences. Bank transfers can also be made to the dedicated account numbers of the following banks: Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank A/c: AE960500000000010917633 Dubai Islamic Bank International A/c: AE980240001520945149801 Emirates Islamic International A/c: AE650340003507456574503 Noor Bank International A/c: AE950520000146666660014