National Environment Day an occasion to preserve natural resources, says Almheiri

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 04th Feb, 2023) Mariam bint Mohammed Almheiri, Minister of Climate Change and the Environment, said that celebrating the 26th UAE National Environment Day is an occasion that enhances environmental efforts to preserve natural resources, their ecosystems and their biological diversity.

Almheiri thanked President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan for his unwavering support to the efforts aimed at protecting the environment and achieving sustainable development in the UAE, in continuation of the approach of the Founding Father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, which manifested in adopting integrated policies, legislation and strategies aimed at achieving sustainability in all sectors.

She also thanked His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and Their Highnesses Supreme Council Members and Rulers of the Emirates for their interest in the efforts to preserve and develop the environment in the UAE.

In her statement, the Minister of Climate Change and the Environment emphasised that celebrating the 26th National Environment Day aligns with the declaration of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed of the year 2023 being the “Year of Sustainability”, in preparation for the UAE hosting the United Nations Climate Change Conference of the Parties (COP28) this year in Expo City Dubai from 30th November to 12th December.

She said that this year's slogan, “Towards a Sustainable Future”, which coincides with the Year of Sustainability, underscores the need to find sustainable practical solutions to climate and environmental challenges, as to ensure a sustainable future for future generations by doubling efforts to reduce emissions, adapt and adopt the latest technology, as well as work on adapting to the repercussions of climate change through a realistic and comprehensive methodology that focuses on devising practical solutions and preserving the balance of natural life, in order to enhance ecosystems, protect biodiversity, and responsibly produce and consume.

Almheiri stressed that the UAE attaches great importance to the involvement of all segments of society in these efforts and to contribute to creating a better future for humanity, and to explore innovative solutions that are economically applicable to transform challenges into opportunities, in line with achieving the vision of the “UAE Centennial 2071".

The UAE was the first country in the middle East and North Africa to ratify the Paris Agreement and commit to reducing carbon emissions, she stated, highlighting the great efforts exerted by the country to preserve biodiversity in line with its climate ambitions formulated by the wise leadership’s vision of creating opportunities for sustainable economic and social growth, in addition to launching the National Strategy for Food Security, which aims to develop a comprehensive national system based on the foundations of enabling sustainable food production.

The minister concluded by welcoming the participation of government and private sectors, as well as individuals, to find effective solutions to the repercussions of climate change and their resulting effects on other sectors.