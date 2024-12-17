National Experts Programme equips 86 Emiratis in 5 years

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Dec, 2024) The National Experts Programme (NEP) has emerged as a driving force behind the UAE's ambitious vision, empowering 86 Emirati experts to play leading roles in transforming key sectors that will define the nation's future.

In five years since its launch in 2019, NEP has evolved into a cornerstone of all sectors in the UAE, and has a growing influence on the global stage. NEP has the highest number of advanced degree holders to date, with 14 holding PhDs and 57 holding master's degrees, underscoring the exceptional preparedness of its experts.

Ahmed Al Shamsi, NEP Director, reflected on the programme's long-term impact, stating, "With a commitment to nurturing expertise and fostering innovation, NEP continues to drive impactful change, aligning with the UAE's ambitions for the next 50 years. This journey has fully served the national goals and priorities, establishing a diverse array of expertise mentored and trained by NEP."

Aligned with the UAE's national priorities, NEP sector experts are engaged in innovative projects that address critical challenges. Among these impactful projects is a virtual environmental identity developed by Abdulla Al Remeithi, which measures per capita carbon footprints.

Azza Al Raisi led the development of a model for electronic waste management to reduce the UAE's e-waste carbon footprint. Maitha Al Hameli employed artificial intelligence to study marine mammals, supporting biodiversity efforts, while Nour Al Mehairi created a platform connecting eco-conscious consumers with local sustainable farms in the UAE.

NEP has also played a vital role in key national initiatives. During the Year of Sustainability, six Fellows and Alumni joined the Sustainability Experts Network, actively driving public engagement and national sustainability efforts.

On the global stage, NEP experts have showcased the UAE's leadership at COP27 and COP28, with significant contributions that include seven initiatives launched, two white papers authored, and 15 key sessions hosted at the latter. Most recently, NEP fellows served as UAE negotiators at COP29 in Baku, underscoring their role as influential voices in international climate discussions.

Further solidifying their global impact, NEP experts participated in critical policy dialogues at G7 and G20 summits, positioning the UAE as a key player in shaping the world's sustainability and economic agendas.

Additionally, NEP issued 12 reports exploring the impact of artificial intelligence across critical sectors, including education, culture and diplomacy, and the food and agriculture industry.

As the programme expands with its fourth cohort, NEP Alumni from previous editions are set to collaborate with the new participants of NEP 4.0, advancing key initiatives in space, education, technology and AI, and healthcare—all aligned with the UAE's national priorities.