‘National Festival for Tolerance and Coexistence’ reflects UAE’s bright image to the world: Nahyan bin Mubarak

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Nov, 2020) Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, stated that the fourth edition of the " National Festival for Tolerance and Coexistence" reflects the bright image of the UAE to the entire world, through a clear vision that combines a universal message and national goal.

He made this statement during a virtual press conference held today by the ministry to announce the details, activities, programmes and initiatives of the four-week festival, which will start on 9th November, under the slogan, "Following Zayed’s Approach."

The press conference was attended by many partners, intellectuals and local leaders, along with Afra Al Sabri, Director-General of the Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence Office.

The ministry is sending a message to the community and the rest of the world, Sheikh Nahyan said, noting that its message is in line with the legacy of the Founding Leader, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, and stressing the importance of pluralism and diversity and meeting and communicating with people to achieving benefits for everyone.

He added that he is proud of the fact that the 50-Year Development Plan Committee stressed that promoting human values and principles, such as tolerance, coexistence, solidarity and fraternity, is key to preparing for the future.

An initiative, entitled, "The Tolerance Call," will take place on 16th November during the International Day for Tolerance at 11:16 to promote the values of tolerance and coexistence around the world, he further added while pointing out that the festival will also focus on activities and initiatives for school and university students, with the participation of over 6,000 students from 81 public and private schools.

The festival, which will hold forums for local and international intellectuals, including the "E-Sport Tolerance Forum" and the first annual gathering of the "Tolerance Committee in the Ministry of Government Authorities," will focus on activities that utilise innovation in promoting the values of tolerance and coexistence within the community, with the participation of artists, intellectuals and athletes.