National Festival for Tolerance and Human Fraternity begins tomorrow in Abu Dhabi

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Nov, 2019) Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance, has called on all segments of the society to participate in the National Festival for Tolerance and Human Fraternity, that begins tomorrow under the theme "On Zayed’s Approach".

The event promotes the message of coexistence, tolerance and harmony within the society, as well as reflecting the principles of the Human Fraternity Document and its values, Sheikh Nahyan said.

He reiterated, "The message does not exclude anyone in the world, it is to all, to citizens and residents, individuals and institutions, families and students, and to all segments of the society."

Sheikh Nahyan said that Ministry's major goal is to promote the values ​​of tolerance, coexistence, respect and acceptance of others intellectually, culturally and religiously, and to renounce violence and extremism by all available means, through the local and international programmes and initiatives organised throughout the year, notably the National Festival for Tolerance and Human Fraternity.

This came during a briefing on the final preparations of the Ministry of Tolerance ahead of the launch of the festival with the participation of 226 Federal and local entities, and private bodies, along with embassies of the brotherly and friendly countries to the UAE.

The opening ceremony will take place at Umm Al Emarat Park in the capital at 5:00 pm on Friday with a series of events continuing until 16th November. The opening festivities will include Emirati traditional folklore shows, followed by an international folklore show, in addition to other entertainment activities.

Following that, the superstars Hussein Al Jasmi and Balqees Ahmed will sing the 'Tolerance Chant'. The March of Tolerance will then kick-off with the participation of all ministers, ambassadors, artists and dignitaries, along with representatives of all communities in the UAE.

"The march aims to support and promote the values of tolerance and human fraternity, regardless of differences in languages, religions and nationalities," Sheikh Nahyan said.

He continued, "We seek through the march to present a wonderful community image of the solidarity and social cohesion among all segments, reflecting a unique coexistence and peace in the UAE."

The Ministry has been keen to bring all groups of society together in a national march, including over 150 communities living in the country, the Minister added.

He also reassured the availability of all security preparations, logistics, and equipment for people of determination.

"The Ministry invites all families, individuals, school and university students, and the other community groups to participate in the various activities of the Festival over the 9 days," Sheikh Nahyan said.

He praised the great efforts made by the Ministry’s strategic partners and the federal, local and private bodies, universities and schools that will participate in the activities of the festival.

He stressed that the Ministry of Tolerance is always striving to consolidate the UAE's position as a home for tolerance and coexistence and to highlight its continuous endeavour to promote the values ​​of tolerance and peace among cultures, nationalities and religions that form the cohesive society in the UAE.

Sheikh Nahyan extended thanks and respect to the wise leadership represented by President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, for their unlimited support of the Ministry's role and efforts to achieve its strategic objectives.