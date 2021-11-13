National Festival of Tolerance and Coexistence kicks-off from Sunday at Expo 2020

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Nov, 2021) The global edition of the National Festival of Tolerance and Coexistence will kick-off today, on Sunday, 14th November, and conclude on 20th November, 2021.

Organised by the Ministry of Tolerance and Coexistence, the festival complements the "Tolerance and Inclusivity Week", where Expo 2020 Dubai hosts the lion’s share of activities and initiatives with the participation of 192 countries.

The festival’s international activities will host more than 125 prominent personalities who will present a comprehensive and diverse vision about the future of global tolerance. Nearly 4,000 school and university students will participate in the festival’s programmes through 140 local, international, and student activities.

This edition is going to focus on issues of youth, religions, women and universities.

The Global Tolerance Alliance will be launched during the festival on 16th November, specifically at 11:16, when the world gathers to kick-off this alliance marking the International Day for Tolerance in a joint and unified pledge for tolerance and peaceful coexistence. In addition, the Joint World Summit of Religions will be launched in the presence of religious, political and international leaders worldwide. The summit aims to promote dialogue to better understand the differences that make us all unique and distinguished from our beliefs but united in our shared humanity.

The world will hear the "Sallam mina Alemarat" (Peace from UAE) song from a choir comprising 219 singers representing the countries participating at Expo 2020 Dubai who sing for love, peace and global coexistence. The song is a message of love, acceptance, harmonious coexistence, and a promise of a renewed opportunity.

After that, the Global Youth Forum will also be launched under the slogan "From Youth to Thinking about the Future", where the Ministry of Tolerance and Coexistence, in cooperation with the Federal Youth Authority, will highlight the importance of the world’s need for the creative and flexible capabilities of the youth group.

The "Women’s Role in Enhancing Values of Coexistence Globally" conference will be held on 17th November, hosting global women leaders. The participants will underline the role of education and knowledge in helping better understand the importance of human values to face the current global challenges.

It will also emphasise women’s important and influential role during the past months in facing the COVID-19 pandemic.

The festival also features a variety of activities hosted by Expo 2020 Dubai, among which are the tolerance clubs that started this morning with the participation of dozens of students from 20 Emirati and international universities. There will be a youth session to discuss the innovative ways to promote tolerance. In addition, there will be the international edition of the Champions of Tolerance programme as a pioneering and inspiring Emirati experience that aims at enhancing the role of young people as ambassadors of tolerance.

On the sidelines of the Expo 2020 business Forum, the Ministry of Tolerance and Coexistence will organise the "Tolerance and Inclusivity" conference. The festival also includes little champion sessions and a poetry evening, hosting poets from different countries in the Arab world.

In conjunction with the Tolerance and Inclusivity" conference, the festival will include activities of more than 192 pavilions at Expo 2020 Dubai over seven days.

All media will receive details of the events, their timing, guests and topics.

Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, expressed his happiness at the opening of the activities of the global edition of the "National Festival of Tolerance and Coexistence".

"The UAE is a state of tolerance, justice, equality and law, fully embodying the concepts of peace and coexistence in their highest meanings based on active dialogue and fruitful interaction so that we coexist together in affection, peace and a common quest towards achieving good and development in the entire world. Further, UAE is a country in which the people are united with the leadership, believing in an important national principle that is always emphasised by His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces. It is that the coexistence among people, dialogue, tolerance, understanding and joint action among them, is the way to a world of peace, prosperity and stability," Sheikh Nahyan said.