National Festival of Tolerance to be held in global version conveying peace message from Expo 2020 Dubai

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th Nov, 2021) Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, announced the launch of the fifth annual session of the National Festival of Tolerance and Coexistence from 14th to 20th November, 2021, under the slogan of "On Zayed’s Approach".

''We are so proud that the activities of Ministry of Tolerance and Coexistence involve the living embodiment of the acts and words of the great Founding Father, the late Shaikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan. He was an example and a role model in terms of his keenness to enhance the principles of tolerance, coexistence, fraternity, hope and joint action in the UAE and worldwide. Shaikh Zayed was also a role model of allegiance and belonging to our religion of righteousness, beloved homeland and eternal nation. Sheikh Zayed was further an example of positive communication with others and the ability to understand and respect different civilisations and cultures,'' Sheikh Nahyan said.

He also pointed out that this year, the National Festival of Tolerance has deeper themes. It coincides with the UAE’s celebrations of the fiftieth and Expo 2020 Dubai, where it welcomes the whole world with its aspirations, ambitions and challenges. So, the Ministry of Tolerance and Coexistence decided to make a global festival. Most of the festival activities will be organised among the world representatives in Expo 2020 Dubai. Besides, the festival’s main initiatives and activities will address humane issues of the interest of all nations and peoples. In particular, the speakers and guests of the festival are international figures in terms of their positions and places.

Regarding the details of the festival’s activities and initiatives, Sheikh Nahyan said, "The festival activities will last from 14th to 20th November, including those of our partner ministers, authorities, establishments, universities and schools. The key activities will be launched at 11:16 on 16th November to commemorate the International Day for Tolerance. This day will witness a large set of international activities which the ministry will share in detail with media, but maybe briefed as follows: First: Launching Global Tolerance Alliance The Global Tolerance Alliance will be announced in an epic scene where everybody pledges to exert all possible efforts to enhance the culture of tolerance and peaceful coexistence. It is a unique global initiative to be launched from the UAE to the world as a platform. This event represents an opportunity to express our firm commitment to welcome all people, understand and respect their needs and constantly work to realise common knowledge and mutual enrichment for the human.

Second: Global Interfaith Summit "Towards Compassionate World"

Expo 2020 Dubai will embrace the festival’s main activities where the Ministry of Tolerance and Coexistence will launch the Global Interfaith Summit under the theme of "Towards Compassionate World through Tolerance and Interfaith Understanding". Religious leaders from all over the world will attend the summit. They will come to Expo 2020 Dubai to hold a dialogue, reach a common understanding, search for the points which could unite the world and set aside detestable sectarian conflicts and tendencies.

The festival is keen to host international prominent speakers in this summit, including Marina Sereni, Italian Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs, who will speak about strengthening of humanity through international collaboration and interfaith dialogue; Dr. Muhammad Al Duwaini, Deputy of the Grand Imam of Al Azhar, will address the issue of the faith that is rooted in human values; Vatican Secretary of State, Cardinal Pietro Parolin, will also tackle the importance of multilateralism and fraternity as a path towards a cohesive society, while Miguel Angel Moratinos, High Representative for the U.N. Alliance of Civilisations, will discuss the notion of "Bridging Divides Catalyses Interfaith and Understanding" and other religious leaders.

Third: Global Youth Forum in Expo 2020 Dubai Out of the concern to convey the message of tolerance, coexistence and dialogue to the global youth as they are the most important sector in our world, the ministry will launch the "Global Youth Forum" titled "From Youth to Future Thinking". It will spotlight the world’s need to share use the creative abilities of youth from different nationalities and specialities. The forum provides the opportunity to host young global leaders, introduce their visions about the future and establish sustainable programmes in all areas capable of coping with the endless rapid changes. Sheikh Nahyan added that the forum’s message integrates with "Champions of Tolerance" programme showcasing its Expo 2020 Dubai global version. This year, each country participating in Expo will have one representative.

Fourth: "Voices of Tolerance" the world sings for peace, love, and human fraternity in Expo 2020 On its first day, the festival asserts the importance of the active and essential role of arts and music which can deliver the message to the people’s hearts everywhere through the initiative of "Voices of Tolerance". It is a musical performance of peace, love and sympathy from the United Arab Emirates to all nations and peoples. Some 219 persons, representing the states in Expo 2020 Dubai, will participate in this artistic humanitarian performance which the Ministry of Tolerance and Coexistence produces.

Fifth: "Tolerance and Inclusivity for Women’s Rights Conference"

The 2nd day of the festival will be dedicated to supporting and spotlight woman’s efforts and the vital role of fostering the values of tolerance and coexistence (nationally and internationally). That is why the festival organises "Tolerance and Inclusivity for Women’s Rights Conference" with two panels. The first panel is titled "Role of Social Norms in the Gender Gap", and will discuss the methods to establish and empower the values of tolerance and coexistence. The second panel will be titled "Importance of Tolerance, Coexistence and Inclusivity in Fragile Contexts", where speakers will focus on rebuilding a stable social fabric.

Sixth: Open Invitation for All to involve in the festival Sheikh Nahyan has sent open invitations to all partners of the ministry, ministries, authorities and institutions, whether Federal, local or private, to participate in the interactive activities.

He has invited students of universities, schools and the global audience in Expo 2020 Dubai to share the efforts to foster the culture of tolerance and experience. All activities will be broadcast live on the ministry’s website to familiarise them with the activities.

Seventh: UAE’s Experience of Tolerance in Global Vision in Expo 2020 Sheikh Nahyan said, "the Ministry of Tolerance and Coexistence was keen to cover different activities in the festival which are provided by the ministry in cooperation with a large number of national and international institutions and authorities. In addition, it was interested in organising joint activities in cooperation with the international pavilions participating in Expo 2020 Dubai. He highlighted the fact that Expo 2020 Dubai is a great opportunity to pave the way for more than 192 countries, which are participating in Expo 2020, to take part in the events of the festival and get introduced to the concepts of the Emirati experience in the area of tolerance. We are proud of our national experience of tolerance and coexistence, which was started 50 years ago by Sheikh Zayed, and the care of our wise leaders after him.

Eighth: Importance of Media to Promote Global Tolerance Sheikh Nahyan underlined that all programmes and activities of the festival will be shared through both classic and modern media in an effort to reach everybody, welcoming all groups of the society to participate and follow the festival’s events.