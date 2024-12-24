‘National Food Safety Committee’ discusses ways to strengthen food control systems

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Dec, 2024) The National Food Safety Committee discussed, during its second meeting in 2024, ways to develop food control systems and the progress of implementing the 2024-2026 action plan in collaboration with various regulatory bodies and local authorities across the UAE.

Chaired by Mohammed Saeed Al Nuaimi, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment, the meeting was attended by committee members representing local and Federal government entities engaged in enhancing the UAE's food safety ecosystem.

Al Nuaimi commended the efforts of all stakeholders in implementing the 2024-2026 action plan initiatives. He emphasised the committee's ongoing commitment to developing a healthy and safe food environment, adhering to international best practices.

He said, "Food safety is a key pillar of the National Food Security Strategy 2051. The UAE implements the latest and most stringent international food safety standards, recognising their crucial role in protecting public health. Led by the full cooperation with local authorities, the country is well-positioned to develop innovative mechanisms that ensure food safety across the entire food value chain, for both locally produced and imported food.

"

The meeting reviewed the latest developments regarding the activities carried out so far, focusing on key initiatives designed to strengthen the food safety system. This included enhancing awareness programmes and legislative and regulatory frameworks. Furthermore, the meeting discussed plans to achieve the broader goals of improving food safety in the UAE.

The committee emphasised the importance of coordinating efforts among all relevant stakeholders to develop regulatory systems that ensure food safety and safe food products for consumers.

It also underscored the significance of developing legislation and policies as a core component of the action plan, which seeks to enhance food control operations and ensure a swift response to any challenges.

The meeting also emphasised the need to raise community awareness about the importance of adhering to sound nutritional practices and health guidelines to ensure the safety of food products.