National Geographic Abu Dhabi’s 2019 'Moments' competition shortlists best souq images in Arab world

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Nov, 2019) National Geographic Abu Dhabi and Almarai today announced that 90 images were shortlisted from among over 50,000 total entries received this year from Morocco to Saudi Arabia, as part of the 9th edition of "Moments", its annual regional photography competition aimed at nurturing the talent of aspiring regional photographers.

The competition is held in partnership with Almarai, which has been a strategic supporter of this platform for the last six years, as part of a shared vision of nurturing youth and talent from the middle East.

While 60 of the shortlisted images came from adult participants, there was a notable number of entries in the children’s category as well, with 30 shortlisted images.

There was also a marked increase in the number of entries from the GCC this year, with more than a third of all the shortlisted photographs coming from the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Qatar, and Oman.

Held under the theme of "Souqs of the Middle East", the 2019 "Moments" edition captured the diversity and stories of markets from around the Arab world, which have been at the heart of the region’s culture and history.

Each of the shortlisted images sheds light on the diversity and beauty of souqs around the Arab world. The photographs captured the essence of the souqs, from the hardworking smiles of craftsmen to the Arabesque architecture of the Arab markets, in addition to the mesmerising array of colours showcasing the region’s vegetables and spices, as well as the natural beauty of the souqs.

The selection was made by the competition’s judging panel, Hussam R. Abdulqader, CMO of Almarai, and two-time Pulitzer prize winner and National Geographic Photographer, Mohammad Muheisen.

The Grand Prize winners of this year’s "Moments" competition will be announced at an unveiling event in November in Dubai. Winners will have their photographs printed in the National Geographic magazine Arabic edition and win a 10-day expedition trip worth US$10,000, where they will be mentored by expert photographers from National Geographic, in addition to receiving photography equipment worth $5,000. The winner in the children’s category will receive photography equipment worth $5,000.