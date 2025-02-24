National Guard, Abu Dhabi Airports sign cooperation agreement

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Feb, 2025) ABU DHABI, 24th February, 2025 (WAM) – Major General Saleh Mohammed bin Muqrin Al Ameri, Commander of the National Guard, received at the National Guard headquarters, Elena Sourili, Managing Director and CEO of Abu Dhabi Airports, as part of efforts to bolster cooperation between both sides.

During the meeting, a cooperation agreement was signed between the National Guard and Abu Dhabi Airports aimed at enhancing coordination, facilitating operational procedures, and achieving effective institutional integration.

This agreement is part of the efforts to develop joint working mechanisms and implement the best security and operational practices, thereby supporting national endeavors to achieve the highest levels of readiness, enhance safety, and facilitate passenger movement in accordance with the highest international standards and benchmarks.