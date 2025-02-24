Open Menu

National Guard, Abu Dhabi Airports Sign Cooperation Agreement

Umer Jamshaid Published February 24, 2025 | 09:45 PM

National Guard, Abu Dhabi Airports sign cooperation agreement

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Feb, 2025) ABU DHABI, 24th February, 2025 (WAM) – Major General Saleh Mohammed bin Muqrin Al Ameri, Commander of the National Guard, received at the National Guard headquarters, Elena Sourili, Managing Director and CEO of Abu Dhabi Airports, as part of efforts to bolster cooperation between both sides.

During the meeting, a cooperation agreement was signed between the National Guard and Abu Dhabi Airports aimed at enhancing coordination, facilitating operational procedures, and achieving effective institutional integration.

This agreement is part of the efforts to develop joint working mechanisms and implement the best security and operational practices, thereby supporting national endeavors to achieve the highest levels of readiness, enhance safety, and facilitate passenger movement in accordance with the highest international standards and benchmarks.

Related Topics

Abu Dhabi February Agreement Best

Recent Stories

FNC, EP explore prospects for joint partnership

FNC, EP explore prospects for joint partnership

1 minute ago
 National Guard, Abu Dhabi Airports sign cooperatio ..

National Guard, Abu Dhabi Airports sign cooperation agreement

2 minutes ago
 Sports Minister attends UAE School Games Football

Sports Minister attends UAE School Games Football

2 minutes ago
 Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed honours winners of 21 ..

Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed honours winners of 21st edition of Sheikh Khalifa E ..

46 minutes ago
 Sharjah Islamic Bank successfully issues US$500 mi ..

Sharjah Islamic Bank successfully issues US$500 million sukuk

47 minutes ago
 Divisional Commissioner/Chairperson of Board of In ..

Divisional Commissioner/Chairperson of Board of Intermediate & Secondary Educati ..

38 minutes ago
AC Charbagh launches spring tree plantation drive ..

AC Charbagh launches spring tree plantation drive 2025

38 minutes ago
 German vote winner Merz faces tough talks to build ..

German vote winner Merz faces tough talks to build govt

36 minutes ago
 PM visits Victory Monument to honour heroes, marty ..

PM visits Victory Monument to honour heroes, martyrs of Karabakh war

39 minutes ago
 KP Minister for Irrigation, Aqib Ullah Khan Dept c ..

KP Minister for Irrigation, Aqib Ullah Khan Dept completes work on 8 small dams

36 minutes ago
 AJK President condoles demise of Kashmiri Journali ..

AJK President condoles demise of Kashmiri Journalist Ather Wani

36 minutes ago
 Cultural activities promote national integrity, un ..

Cultural activities promote national integrity, understanding: Rana Sanaullah

39 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East