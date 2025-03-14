- Home
National Guard Commander Attends Graduation Of New Batches Of Specialised Training Courses
Muhammad Irfan Published March 14, 2025 | 09:30 PM
ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Mar, 2025) Major General Saleh Mohammed bin Muqrin Al Ameri, Commander of the National Guard, attended the graduation ceremony of new batches of specialised training courses in the National Guard, in the presence of senior officers and commanders.
The ceremony featured field demonstrations, where graduates showcased their tactical and field skills in handling various security scenarios, reflecting their high level of training and operational readiness.
After the event, the Commander of the National Guard honoured the top-performing graduates and congratulated all participants on their successful completion of the courses.
He emphasised the importance of continuous development and skill enhancement to keep pace with evolving challenges and changes, ultimately strengthening readiness and efficiency in safeguarding the nation and its achievements.
