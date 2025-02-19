Open Menu

National Guard Commander Discusses Strengthening Cooperation With International Officials At IDEX & NAVDEX 2025

Sumaira FH Published February 19, 2025 | 10:15 PM

National Guard Commander discusses strengthening cooperation with international officials at IDEX & NAVDEX 2025

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Feb, 2025) Major General Staff Pilot Saleh Mohammed bin Mejren Al Ameri, Commander of the National Guard, met with Lieutenant General Yilma Merdasa, Commander of the Ethiopian Air Force, and Colonel Fabrice Blanc, from the Gendarmerie Nationale in France, during their participation in the IDEX & NAVDEX 2025.

During the meeting, they discussed ways to enhance cooperation in the fields of security and defence, as well as exchanged views on developments of mutual interest.

