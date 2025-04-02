National Guard Conducts 168 Search, Rescue Operations In Q1 2025
Muhammad Irfan Published April 02, 2025 | 06:00 PM
ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 02nd Apr, 2025) The UAE National Guard Command has announced that they conducted 168 search and rescue operations on land and at sea, both domestically and internationally, during the first quarter of 2025.
Conducted between 1st January and 31st March, these operations indicate the National Guard’s ongoing commitment to enhancing rapid response capabilities in emergencies and crisis situations in the Year of Community.
The Coast Guard played a vital role in these efforts, carrying out 23 search and rescue missions in the waters of the Arabian Gulf and the Gulf of Oman during this period.
Meanwhile, the National Search and Rescue Center undertook 145 operations, including 34 search and rescue missions and medical evacuations in coordination with relevant authorities.
Additionally, the center conducted nine medical transport and air ambulance missions within the country and four similar operations abroad. In addition to many other operations.
Reaffirming its dedication to safeguarding lives in the Year of Community, the National Guard Command emphasized its reliance on cutting-edge technologies and equipment to ensure swift and effective interventions across diverse geographical terrains.
The command also urged the public to report any emergencies requiring immediate assistance by contacting the Search and Rescue Emergency Line at 995 or the Coast Guard Emergency Line at 996.
