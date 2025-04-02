Open Menu

National Guard Conducts 168 Search, Rescue Operations In Q1 2025

Muhammad Irfan Published April 02, 2025 | 06:00 PM

National Guard conducts 168 search, rescue operations in Q1 2025

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 02nd Apr, 2025) The UAE National Guard Command has announced that they conducted 168 search and rescue operations on land and at sea, both domestically and internationally, during the first quarter of 2025.

Conducted between 1st January and 31st March, these operations indicate the National Guard’s ongoing commitment to enhancing rapid response capabilities in emergencies and crisis situations in the Year of Community.

The Coast Guard played a vital role in these efforts, carrying out 23 search and rescue missions in the waters of the Arabian Gulf and the Gulf of Oman during this period.

Meanwhile, the National Search and Rescue Center undertook 145 operations, including 34 search and rescue missions and medical evacuations in coordination with relevant authorities.

Additionally, the center conducted nine medical transport and air ambulance missions within the country and four similar operations abroad. In addition to many other operations.

Reaffirming its dedication to safeguarding lives in the Year of Community, the National Guard Command emphasized its reliance on cutting-edge technologies and equipment to ensure swift and effective interventions across diverse geographical terrains.

The command also urged the public to report any emergencies requiring immediate assistance by contacting the Search and Rescue Emergency Line at 995 or the Coast Guard Emergency Line at 996.

Related Topics

UAE Oman January March

Recent Stories

National Guard conducts 168 search, rescue operati ..

National Guard conducts 168 search, rescue operations in Q1 2025

6 minutes ago
 MoHESR introduces faster licensure, accreditation ..

MoHESR introduces faster licensure, accreditation for HEIs, adopts Outcome-based ..

51 minutes ago
 PublisHer honours 3 winners in second edition of i ..

PublisHer honours 3 winners in second edition of its Excellence Awards

51 minutes ago
 Punjab’s eid gala bursts with festivity, drawing ..

Punjab’s eid gala bursts with festivity, drawing families to a vibrant celebra ..

1 hour ago
 5.0-magnitude earthquake strikes Tonga islands

5.0-magnitude earthquake strikes Tonga islands

2 hours ago
 Energy, healthcare, travel lead April events at Du ..

Energy, healthcare, travel lead April events at Dubai World Trade Centre

2 hours ago
ADRA receives 2,297 complaints since start of 2025

ADRA receives 2,297 complaints since start of 2025

2 hours ago
 Unemployment rate in Austria rises to 7.4% in Marc ..

Unemployment rate in Austria rises to 7.4% in March

2 hours ago
 Five energy technologies projected to reach $2 tri ..

Five energy technologies projected to reach $2 trillion market by 2035

2 hours ago
 AD Ports Group records AED17.29 billion in revenue ..

AD Ports Group records AED17.29 billion in revenue for 2024

3 hours ago
 UAE ranks 1st globally in Global Entrepreneurship ..

UAE ranks 1st globally in Global Entrepreneurship Monitor report for 4th year

3 hours ago
 EDGE strengthens partnership with Management and O ..

EDGE strengthens partnership with Management and Operational Centre of Amazon Pr ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East