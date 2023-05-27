UrduPoint.com

National Human Rights Committee Holds 15th Meeting To Review Results Of UPR

Sumaira FH Published May 27, 2023 | 12:15 AM

National Human Rights Committee holds 15th meeting to review results of UPR

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th May, 2023) The National Human Rights Committee (NHRC) held its 15th meeting, headed by Dr. Anwar Gargash, Diplomatic Adviser to the UAE President and Chairman of the NHRC.

The meeting, which was held at the Presidential Court, included Committee members and representatives of relevant UAE entities.

The meeting discussed the outcomes of the 43rd session of the Universal Periodic Review (UPR) Working Group, with an emphasis on the UAE's achievements in this regard.

Dr. Gargash was briefed on the UAEâ€™s presentation during the UPR process, which included the countryâ€™s fourth national report that outlined the significant efforts and progress the UAE has made in the human rights field over the past five years.

Dr. Gargash stressed that the UAE places importance on the UPR process, as it enables UN member states to share their views and exchanges experiences in improving and safeguarding human rights within the framework of a constructive interactive dialogue.

On 8th May 2023, the UAE submitted its 4th national report to the 43rd session of the UPR Working Group in Geneva. The report, which outlined the significant progress and achievements the country has made in the human rights field, was widely commended by the UN member states present during the session.

Related Topics

United Nations UAE Progress Geneva May Share Court

Recent Stories

Water supply to remain affected for 3 days in most ..

Water supply to remain affected for 3 days in most parts of Hyderabad

25 minutes ago
 Accused involved in tampering of stolen mobile pho ..

Accused involved in tampering of stolen mobile phones

26 minutes ago
 UN rights chief issues call to protect, expand civ ..

UN rights chief issues call to protect, expand civic space

30 minutes ago
 Maryam accuses Imran Khan of May 9 incidents maste ..

Maryam accuses Imran Khan of May 9 incidents mastermind

30 minutes ago
 NA Speaker, Deputy condole death of senior journal ..

NA Speaker, Deputy condole death of senior journalist's sister

32 minutes ago
 Spanish Court to Probe 3 Football Fans Over Racist ..

Spanish Court to Probe 3 Football Fans Over Racist Insults Against Real Madrid's ..

32 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.