National Human Rights Committee holds 15th meeting to review results of UPR

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th May, 2023) The National Human Rights Committee (NHRC) held its 15th meeting, headed by Dr. Anwar Gargash, Diplomatic Adviser to the UAE President and Chairman of the NHRC.

The meeting, which was held at the Presidential Court, included Committee members and representatives of relevant UAE entities.

The meeting discussed the outcomes of the 43rd session of the Universal Periodic Review (UPR) Working Group, with an emphasis on the UAE's achievements in this regard.

Dr. Gargash was briefed on the UAEâ€™s presentation during the UPR process, which included the countryâ€™s fourth national report that outlined the significant efforts and progress the UAE has made in the human rights field over the past five years.

Dr. Gargash stressed that the UAE places importance on the UPR process, as it enables UN member states to share their views and exchanges experiences in improving and safeguarding human rights within the framework of a constructive interactive dialogue.

On 8th May 2023, the UAE submitted its 4th national report to the 43rd session of the UPR Working Group in Geneva. The report, which outlined the significant progress and achievements the country has made in the human rights field, was widely commended by the UN member states present during the session.