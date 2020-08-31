National Human Rights Committee reviews UAE’s efforts in protecting human rights against the backdrop of the COVID-19 pandemic

(@FahadShabbir)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 31st Aug, 2020) Ahmed Abdul Rahman Al Jarman, Assistant Minister for Human Rights and International Law, Vice-Chairman of the National Human Rights Committee, chaired the committee’s third meeting in the presence of representatives of various entities to review the UAE’s efforts in strengthening and protecting human rights against the backdrop of the COVID-19 pandemic.

In this context, Al Jarman praised the role of UAE authorities in combating the pandemic and greatly reducing its spread.

The committee was briefed on the development of the National Human Rights Plan, in addition to events and workshops on human rights to be organised in the coming days.

The committee also reviewed developments regarding the UAE’s candidacy for membership in the UN Human Rights Council for the 2022-2024 period.

Al Jarman noted that the UAE previously served as a member of the Human Rights Council for two consecutive periods from 2013-2018, during which it worked to support the council’s agenda, particularly in the fields of women’s empowerment, the rights of children and people of determination, and economic, cultural, and social rights, affirming the UAE’s support for the role the council plays in promoting and protecting human rights around the world.