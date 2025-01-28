National Human Rights Institution Approves Operational Plan
Faizan Hashmi Published January 28, 2025 | 03:00 PM
ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Jan, 2025) The National Human Rights Institution (NHRI) board of Trustees recently convened its 15th meeting, chaired by Maqsoud Kruse, Chairperson of the NHRI Board of Trustees.
The Board discussed a range of topics on its agenda, including a review of the progress of implementation of previous decisions and the quarterly achievement report of the General Secretariat review, which includes 28 projects related to NHRI’s administrative and financial affairs, human resources and technical systems.
The Board also approved the budget and operational plan for 2025, which the General Secretariat prepared in line with NHRI’s strategic priorities in four critical areas: labour rights, women and children’s rights, People of Determination rights, and the right to health and mental health.
The operational plan includes launching 34 human rights programmes such as ‘Legislation Lab’ and ‘Knowledge Lab’ in human rights, as well as forming specialised committees to conduct field visits and workshops to raise awareness about human rights culture in collaboration with different national entities.
The plan also features the launch of ‘Manabir’, a series of educational human rights episodes on YouTube, and the semi-annual digital publication, ‘Rights Journal’.
The Board also discussed updates on the implementation of complaints systems and related digital services, such as the launch of the NHRI mobile app, improvements to the online complaints page and the establishment of a dedicated call centre for handling complaints.
