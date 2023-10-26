Open Menu

National Human Rights Institution Board Of Trustees Holds Its Ninth Meeting

Muhammad Irfan Published October 26, 2023 | 08:00 PM

National Human Rights Institution Board of Trustees holds its ninth meeting

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th Oct, 2023) The National Human Rights Institution (NHRI) board of Trustees held its ninth meeting on 25th October 2023, chaired by Maqsoud Kruse, Chairperson of the NHRI Board of Trustees.

The agenda included a follow-up on the implementation status of previous decisions, updates on the activities and upcoming projects of the permanent committees, and a review of the outcomes and recommendations from meetings and external engagements conducted by the NHRI.

The Board also reviewed the upcoming visits schedule for the fourth quarter of 2023, and discussed the future approach of the NHRI in dealing with organisations, alliances, and national human rights institutions to strengthen relationships and enhance human rights cooperation.

At the institutional level, the General Secretariat of the NHRI presented a periodic performance report on contracting and procurement, as well as the ongoing projects, particularly those related to enhancing and developing the NHRI employees.

The National Human Rights Institution was established in 2021 as per Federal Law No. (12) as an independent institution and enjoys financial and administrative independence and aims to protect and promote human rights in the United Arab Emirates by taking into account the UAE Constitution, mandates, and other relevant international treaties. The institution works in compliance with the Paris Principles as it sets the basis for regulating the work of national human rights institutions approved by the United Nations.

