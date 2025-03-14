Open Menu

National Human Rights Institution Concludes Participation In GANHRI Annual Meeting In Geneva

Faizan Hashmi Published March 14, 2025 | 06:45 PM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Mar, 2025) The National Human Rights Institution (NHRI) has concluded its participation as an "observer" at the 2025 annual meeting of the Global Alliance of National Human Rights Institutions (GANHRI), held in Geneva.

The event brought together national human rights institutions, along with representatives from United Nations agencies, civil society, and other international organisations.

The NHRI's participation in the GANHRI annual meeting, marking its third consecutive year, underscores its commitment to exchanging expertise, gaining insights into best practices in human rights, and advancing collaboration with fellow national institutions and UN organisations.

This participation aligns with the NHRI's mission to promote and safeguard fundamental human rights in accordance with global objectives and the Paris Principles, which govern the work of national human rights institutions.

The meeting featured a series of in-depth discussions on pressing human rights issues, with dedicated sessions focusing on the rights of the elderly, women and girls, persons with disabilities (People of Determination), and the critical role of national human rights institutions in addressing challenges related to human rights and dignity.

The NHRI delegation also took part in GANHRI's annual conference, titled "The Human Rights of Women And Girls: Promoting Gender Equality, The Role Of National Human Rights Institutions".

The delegation, led by Maqsoud Kruse, Chairperson of the NHRI, also engaged in a series of bilateral meetings, emphasising the importance of strengthening international cooperation and joint coordination to adopt best practices and implement effective strategies in the field of human rights.

The NHRI delegation included members from the board of Trustees: Mohamed Al Hammadi, Dr. Ahmed Al Mansoori, Dr. Abdul Aziz Al Noman, Dr. Zayed Al Shamsi, Ameirah Al Seraidi, Klaithem Al Matrooshi, and Noor Al Suwaidi. Additionally, Dr. Saeed Al Ghfeli, Secretary-General of NHRI; Amro Al Qahtani, Director of the Office of the Chairperson; Hamad Al Balushi, Director of Support Services Administration; and Fajer Al Haidan, Head of International Affairs Section.

