- Home
- Middle East
- National Human Rights Institution concludes participation in GANHRI Annual Meeting in Geneva
National Human Rights Institution Concludes Participation In GANHRI Annual Meeting In Geneva
Faizan Hashmi Published March 14, 2025 | 06:45 PM
ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Mar, 2025) The National Human Rights Institution (NHRI) has concluded its participation as an "observer" at the 2025 annual meeting of the Global Alliance of National Human Rights Institutions (GANHRI), held in Geneva.
The event brought together national human rights institutions, along with representatives from United Nations agencies, civil society, and other international organisations.
The NHRI's participation in the GANHRI annual meeting, marking its third consecutive year, underscores its commitment to exchanging expertise, gaining insights into best practices in human rights, and advancing collaboration with fellow national institutions and UN organisations.
This participation aligns with the NHRI's mission to promote and safeguard fundamental human rights in accordance with global objectives and the Paris Principles, which govern the work of national human rights institutions.
The meeting featured a series of in-depth discussions on pressing human rights issues, with dedicated sessions focusing on the rights of the elderly, women and girls, persons with disabilities (People of Determination), and the critical role of national human rights institutions in addressing challenges related to human rights and dignity.
The NHRI delegation also took part in GANHRI's annual conference, titled "The Human Rights of Women And Girls: Promoting Gender Equality, The Role Of National Human Rights Institutions".
The delegation, led by Maqsoud Kruse, Chairperson of the NHRI, also engaged in a series of bilateral meetings, emphasising the importance of strengthening international cooperation and joint coordination to adopt best practices and implement effective strategies in the field of human rights.
The NHRI delegation included members from the board of Trustees: Mohamed Al Hammadi, Dr. Ahmed Al Mansoori, Dr. Abdul Aziz Al Noman, Dr. Zayed Al Shamsi, Ameirah Al Seraidi, Klaithem Al Matrooshi, and Noor Al Suwaidi. Additionally, Dr. Saeed Al Ghfeli, Secretary-General of NHRI; Amro Al Qahtani, Director of the Office of the Chairperson; Hamad Al Balushi, Director of Support Services Administration; and Fajer Al Haidan, Head of International Affairs Section.
Recent Stories
National Human Rights Institution concludes participation in GANHRI Annual Meeti ..
Saqr bin Mohammed Al Qasimi Foundation continues relief efforts in Gaza
ADDED conducts 965 inspections since beginning of Ramadan
WFP warns of food insecurity risks in Gaza, West Bank
Sharjah Children's Book Awards offers AED110,00 prizes
Abrahamic Family House honours winners of Eminence Ahmed El-Tayeb Mosque Quran C ..
Pakistan wins third gold medal during Special Olympics World Winter Games 2025
Court allows more time in Ahsan Iqbal’s defamation case against Murad Saeed
JUI leader, three others got injured in blast inside South Waziristan mosque
IHC appoints judicial commission to verify meetings with Imran Khan
Union Association for Human Rights supports local, international measures to com ..
TRENDS hosts counter-extremism seminar in UK House of Lords
More Stories From Middle East
-
National Human Rights Institution concludes participation in GANHRI Annual Meeting in Geneva49 seconds ago
-
Saqr bin Mohammed Al Qasimi Foundation continues relief efforts in Gaza1 hour ago
-
ADDED conducts 965 inspections since beginning of Ramadan1 hour ago
-
WFP warns of food insecurity risks in Gaza, West Bank1 hour ago
-
Sharjah Children's Book Awards offers AED110,00 prizes1 hour ago
-
Abrahamic Family House honours winners of Eminence Ahmed El-Tayeb Mosque Quran Competition1 hour ago
-
UAE bank employees surpass 39,000 for first time since 20152 hours ago
-
Union Association for Human Rights supports local, international measures to combat Islamophobia2 hours ago
-
TRENDS hosts counter-extremism seminar in UK House of Lords2 hours ago
-
Bank of Sharjah achieves record net profit of AED385 in 20243 hours ago
-
Sharjah real estate transactions hit AED3.5 billion in February3 hours ago
-
MBRSC’s first SAR satellite, Etihad-SAT, set to launch tomorrow3 hours ago