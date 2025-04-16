Open Menu

National Human Rights Institution Conducts Field Visit To Labour Accommodation Facility In Dubai Industrial City

Muhammad Irfan Published April 16, 2025 | 09:00 PM

National Human Rights Institution conducts field visit to labour accommodation facility in Dubai Industrial City

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Apr, 2025) ABU DHABI, 16th April, 2025 (WAM) – As part of continuing efforts to promote and protect human rights in the UAE, the National Human Rights Institution (NHRI) delegation, led by Ameirah Al Seraidi, Member of the NHRI’s board of Trustees, has conducted a field inspection visit to a labour accommodation facility in Dubai Industrial City.

The visit was organised in alignment with the NHRI’s commitment to monitor the living conditions of workers and ensuring their full enjoyment of rights guaranteed by national legislation and international conventions.
The delegates included Dr.

Zayed Al Shamsi and Noor Al Suwaidi, both Members of the NHRI’s Board of Trustees, as well as Dr. Saeed Al Ghfeli, Secretary-General of the NHRI, accompanied by a number of specialised technical and human rights experts from the institution.
During the visit, the NHRI team held individual meetings and side discussions with a number of workers to assess their living conditions and listen to their observations.

These field visits are a vital part of the NHRI’s efforts to directly monitor and evaluate the situation on the ground and to provide practical recommendations and proposals that enhance and safeguard workers’ rights.


Commenting on the visit, Maqsoud Kruse, Chairperson of the NHRI, stated, “The National Human Rights Institution spares no effort to promote and protect the rights of workers in the UAE.

This visit reflects our firm keenness to continuously monitor their conditions and ensure the provision of a suitable work environment and decent living standards.”
The NHRI launched its first field visit in February this year under Clause (7) of Article (5) of Federal Law No.

(12) of 2021, which grants the NHRI the authority to “conduct field visits to correctional and rehabilitation institutions, detention centres, labour facilities, healthcare and educational institutions, and shelters to monitor human rights conditions.” The visits aim to raise awareness and ensure compliance with national and international human rights laws and standards.

Related Topics

UAE Dubai Abu Dhabi Visit February April From Labour

Recent Stories

Hamdan bin Mohammed honours winners of ‘Create A ..

Hamdan bin Mohammed honours winners of ‘Create Apps Championship’

1 minute ago
 FNC Speaker, Chair of European Parliament Committe ..

FNC Speaker, Chair of European Parliament Committee on Foreign Affairs discuss e ..

2 minutes ago
 National Human Rights Institution conducts field v ..

National Human Rights Institution conducts field visit to labour accommodation f ..

2 minutes ago
 8 illegal arm holders arrested

8 illegal arm holders arrested

8 minutes ago
 One killed in Rawalpindi wall-collapse incident

One killed in Rawalpindi wall-collapse incident

8 minutes ago
 CM Balochistan thanks federal government for fundi ..

CM Balochistan thanks federal government for funding major development projects

8 minutes ago
Aviation sector contributes 18.2% to UAE's GDP: IA ..

Aviation sector contributes 18.2% to UAE's GDP: IATA

31 minutes ago
 Mansour bin Zayed receives Bahraini Ambassador to ..

Mansour bin Zayed receives Bahraini Ambassador to UAE

31 minutes ago
 Renowned Emirati physician launches book on UAE’ ..

Renowned Emirati physician launches book on UAE’s healthcare evolution at Abu ..

32 minutes ago
 Chief Secretary emphasizes public-centric governan ..

Chief Secretary emphasizes public-centric governance with commissioners, DCs

8 minutes ago
 Digital marketing training for tourism stakeholder ..

Digital marketing training for tourism stakeholders held

8 minutes ago
 MENA's first Centre for Advanced Neuro Biochemical ..

MENA's first Centre for Advanced Neuro Biochemical Diagnostics launched

47 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East