National Human Rights Institution Delegation Visits National Human Rights Council In Morocco

Published March 04, 2023

RABAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 04th Mar, 2023) A delegation from the National Human Rights Institution headed by Maqsoud Kruse visited the headquarters of the National Council for Human Rights in the Kingdom of Morocco on Friday, 3rd March, 2023.

The delegation was received by Amina Bouayach, President of the National Human Rights Council in Morocco, and the Secretary-General of the International Alliance of National Human Rights Institutions.

The delegation’s visit comes within the framework of strengthening international cooperation with national human rights institutions, seeking to identify best practices in the field of human rights, exchange expertise and promote partnerships with leading organisations, namely the National Human Rights Council, a profound expert in human rights as highlighted by NHRI Chairperson Maqsoud Kruse.

“This visit is an extension to the strategic partnership between the two institutions, and we look forward to further our mutual cooperation in the area of protecting and enhancing human rights,” Kruse stated.

It is worth noting that this meeting is the second of its kind after a previous meeting that took place in December 2022 at the headquarters of the National Human Rights Institution in Abu Dhabi.

