National Human Rights Institution Examines Media’s Impact On Human Rights Awareness

Muhammad Irfan Published March 07, 2025 | 04:00 PM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th Mar, 2025) The National Human Rights Institution (NHRI) held the seventh edition of its "Knowledge Lab" series, a platform designed to educate and raise awareness among NHRI employees on key human rights topics.

This session focused on the vital role of media in human rights advocacy, examining how global narratives shape public perceptions and influence the human rights landscape.

Titled "Media as a Tool for Defending Human Rights," the seminar was led by Mohamed Al Hammadi, Director-General of the Emirates news Agency (WAM) and a member of the NHRI board of Trustees.

The discussion highlighted the power of media in promoting and disseminating a culture of human rights and explored how media platforms can be effectively employed to safeguard individual rights.

It also highlighted how media literacy, outreach, and strategic storytelling can ensure accurate representation of human rights globally, reinforcing progressive and rights-conscious narratives.

