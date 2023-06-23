National Human Rights Institution explores enhancing cooperation with Bahraini counterpart

MANAMA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Jun, 2023) A delegation from the National Human Rights Institution (NHRI), headed by Maqsoud Kruse, Chairperson of the NHRI, recently visited the National Institution for Human Rights (NIHR) in Bahrain and explored means to strengthen cooperation, exchange experiences and promote rights and freedoms.

The visit included meetings and official visits, focusing on fostering collaboration and sharing best practices.

The delegation was received by Ali Ahmed Alderazi, Chairperson of the National Institution for Human Rights (NIHR) in Bahrain, along with the Vice-chairperson, members of the Council of Commissioners and the Secretary-General of the Institution.

During the meeting, both parties engaged in discussions on best practices to promote rights and freedoms while also emphasising the importance of raising public awareness on shared human rights issues and ways of effectively and promptly responding to these issues.

During the visit, the delegation received a presentation about establishing the NIHR, its responsibilities and the operational mechanisms of the Standing Committees, including the Complaint, Monitoring and Follow-up Committee, the Detention and Facilities Visitation Committee and the General Rights and Freedoms Committee.

Kruse and the members of the Emirati delegation expressed their gratitude for the warm reception, which included a detailed briefing about the institution by the heads of the NIHR, commending the fruitful cooperation between both sides in the field of human rights.

Alderazi, in turn, stressed the importance of enhancing fruitful coordination between both parties in all matters that promote human rights values.

As part of the efforts to enhance bilateral partnership in developing human rights between the NHRI and relevant institutions and sectors in Bahrain, Kruse and the accompanying delegation also visited the Human Rights Affairs department at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Bahrain, where they were received by Ambassador Dr. Arwa Hasan Alsayed Ali Ebrahim, Chief of Human Rights Affairs.

The discussion aimed to exchange expertise, learn about best practices in the field of human rights and explore means of cooperation between the two countries.

The delegation also met with Mohammed Al Zubari, Deputy Chief of the Special Investigation Unit (SIU) at the Bahrain Public Prosecution office. During the meeting, both sides discussed the role of the unit in upholding human rights standards and principles, which in turn contributes to the pursuit of justice, as it functions as an independent judicial body.

Furthermore, Kruse and the accompanying delegation visited the Ombudsman for the Ministry of Interior of Bahrain. The delegation had the opportunity to learn about the responsibilities of the Ombudsman and its mechanisms for handling complaints and grievances related to human rights.

The Chairperson of the NHRI emphasised the importance of these visits as part of the continuous efforts to strengthen cooperation between both sides and exchange expertise.