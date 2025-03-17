National Human Rights Institution holds workshop on domestic workers’ rights

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Mar, 2025) The National Human Rights Institution (NHRI) organised its first awareness workshop at a domestic worker recruitment centre in Abu Dhabi, in collaboration with the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MoHRE), to raise awareness and safeguard the rights of domestic workers.

The workshop is part of a series of initiatives aimed at introducing NHRI’s mandate and working alongside relevant authorities to ensure a fair and just work environment for all.

Dr. Saeed Al Ghfeli, Secretary-General of the NHRI, led the workshop, providing an overview of NHRI’s role in promoting and protecting human rights in the UAE. He highlighted the institution’s establishment under Federal Law No. 12 of 2021 and outlined its core competencies and strategic objectives.

Dr. Al Ghfeli also shed light on NHRI’s various initiatives designed to advance human rights across multiple sectors.

He emphasised the vital role of both governmental and private sector entities in supporting these efforts, particularly in upholding workers’ rights and fostering a work environment that aligns with national legislation and international standards.

The workshop underscored the importance of continuous awareness and training programmes focused on domestic workers’ rights, highlighting how such educational initiatives benefit both workers and employers. These programmes play a key role in promoting a work environment rooted in fairness, justice, and human dignity.

Dr. Al Ghfeli stressed the significance of sustained cooperation and coordination between NHRI and all concerned stakeholders to promote the rights of domestic workers.

He noted that workshops like these are crucial in raising awareness and nurturing a national culture of human rights that supports and protects the rights of all individuals in society.

