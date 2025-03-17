Open Menu

National Human Rights Institution Holds Workshop On Domestic Workers’ Rights

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 17, 2025 | 03:30 PM

National Human Rights Institution holds workshop on domestic workers’ rights

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Mar, 2025) The National Human Rights Institution (NHRI) organised its first awareness workshop at a domestic worker recruitment centre in Abu Dhabi, in collaboration with the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MoHRE), to raise awareness and safeguard the rights of domestic workers.

The workshop is part of a series of initiatives aimed at introducing NHRI’s mandate and working alongside relevant authorities to ensure a fair and just work environment for all.

Dr. Saeed Al Ghfeli, Secretary-General of the NHRI, led the workshop, providing an overview of NHRI’s role in promoting and protecting human rights in the UAE. He highlighted the institution’s establishment under Federal Law No. 12 of 2021 and outlined its core competencies and strategic objectives.

Dr. Al Ghfeli also shed light on NHRI’s various initiatives designed to advance human rights across multiple sectors.

He emphasised the vital role of both governmental and private sector entities in supporting these efforts, particularly in upholding workers’ rights and fostering a work environment that aligns with national legislation and international standards.

The workshop underscored the importance of continuous awareness and training programmes focused on domestic workers’ rights, highlighting how such educational initiatives benefit both workers and employers. These programmes play a key role in promoting a work environment rooted in fairness, justice, and human dignity.

Dr. Al Ghfeli stressed the significance of sustained cooperation and coordination between NHRI and all concerned stakeholders to promote the rights of domestic workers.

He noted that workshops like these are crucial in raising awareness and nurturing a national culture of human rights that supports and protects the rights of all individuals in society.

Related Topics

UAE Abu Dhabi All

Recent Stories

Etihad Airways adds Third daily flight to Moscow

Etihad Airways adds Third daily flight to Moscow

1 minute ago
 National Bonds’ investment portfolio surges to A ..

National Bonds’ investment portfolio surges to AED15.8 billion with 22% growth ..

1 minute ago
 MBZUAI hosts Augmented Humans Conference

MBZUAI hosts Augmented Humans Conference

2 minutes ago
 Dubai Chambers to host Dubai Business Forum – Ge ..

Dubai Chambers to host Dubai Business Forum – Germany in Hamburg in May

2 minutes ago
 Saeed bin Maktoum crowns junior Padel champions at ..

Saeed bin Maktoum crowns junior Padel champions at Nad Al Sheba Sports Tournamen ..

2 minutes ago
 Eid Al-Fitr holiday announced for federal governme ..

Eid Al-Fitr holiday announced for federal government

2 minutes ago
MoFA receives credentials of United Kingdom Consul ..

MoFA receives credentials of United Kingdom Consul-General

3 minutes ago
 Zayed Humanitarian Forum launches 25th edition

Zayed Humanitarian Forum launches 25th edition

3 minutes ago
 Imtiaz Developments rings Nasdaq Dubai’s bell to ..

Imtiaz Developments rings Nasdaq Dubai’s bell to mark AED50 million contributi ..

3 minutes ago
 Borouge proposes share buyback, final 2024 dividen ..

Borouge proposes share buyback, final 2024 dividend

3 minutes ago

DURAR Group contributes AED10 million to Fathers’ Endowment campaign

3 minutes ago
 National Human Rights Institution holds workshop o ..

National Human Rights Institution holds workshop on domestic workers’ rights

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East