National Human Rights Institution Holds Workshop On Domestic Workers’ Rights
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 17, 2025 | 03:30 PM
ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Mar, 2025) The National Human Rights Institution (NHRI) organised its first awareness workshop at a domestic worker recruitment centre in Abu Dhabi, in collaboration with the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MoHRE), to raise awareness and safeguard the rights of domestic workers.
The workshop is part of a series of initiatives aimed at introducing NHRI’s mandate and working alongside relevant authorities to ensure a fair and just work environment for all.
Dr. Saeed Al Ghfeli, Secretary-General of the NHRI, led the workshop, providing an overview of NHRI’s role in promoting and protecting human rights in the UAE. He highlighted the institution’s establishment under Federal Law No. 12 of 2021 and outlined its core competencies and strategic objectives.
Dr. Al Ghfeli also shed light on NHRI’s various initiatives designed to advance human rights across multiple sectors.
He emphasised the vital role of both governmental and private sector entities in supporting these efforts, particularly in upholding workers’ rights and fostering a work environment that aligns with national legislation and international standards.
The workshop underscored the importance of continuous awareness and training programmes focused on domestic workers’ rights, highlighting how such educational initiatives benefit both workers and employers. These programmes play a key role in promoting a work environment rooted in fairness, justice, and human dignity.
Dr. Al Ghfeli stressed the significance of sustained cooperation and coordination between NHRI and all concerned stakeholders to promote the rights of domestic workers.
He noted that workshops like these are crucial in raising awareness and nurturing a national culture of human rights that supports and protects the rights of all individuals in society.
Recent Stories
Etihad Airways adds Third daily flight to Moscow
National Bonds’ investment portfolio surges to AED15.8 billion with 22% growth ..
MBZUAI hosts Augmented Humans Conference
Dubai Chambers to host Dubai Business Forum – Germany in Hamburg in May
Saeed bin Maktoum crowns junior Padel champions at Nad Al Sheba Sports Tournamen ..
Eid Al-Fitr holiday announced for federal government
MoFA receives credentials of United Kingdom Consul-General
Zayed Humanitarian Forum launches 25th edition
Imtiaz Developments rings Nasdaq Dubai’s bell to mark AED50 million contributi ..
Borouge proposes share buyback, final 2024 dividend
DURAR Group contributes AED10 million to Fathers’ Endowment campaign
National Human Rights Institution holds workshop on domestic workers’ rights
More Stories From Middle East
-
Ministry of Foreign Affairs participates in international conference to ensure sustained leadership ..1 minute ago
-
Etihad Airways adds Third daily flight to Moscow1 minute ago
-
National Bonds’ investment portfolio surges to AED15.8 billion with 22% growth in 20241 minute ago
-
UAE Ambassador presents credentials to President of Ghana2 minutes ago
-
Moscow's Museum of World Folk Tales explores fairy tales of BRICS countries2 minutes ago
-
MBZUAI hosts Augmented Humans Conference2 minutes ago
-
Dubai Chambers to host Dubai Business Forum – Germany in Hamburg in May2 minutes ago
-
Saeed bin Maktoum crowns junior Padel champions at Nad Al Sheba Sports Tournament2 minutes ago
-
Iraq, Türkiye discuss cooperation in energy, water sectors2 minutes ago
-
Eid Al-Fitr holiday announced for federal government2 minutes ago
-
MoFA receives credentials of United Kingdom Consul-General3 minutes ago
-
Zayed Humanitarian Forum launches 25th edition3 minutes ago