National Human Rights Institution launches field visits to labour facilities

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th Feb, 2025) As part of its mandate to monitor the human rights situation under Federal Law No. (12) of 2021, the Field Visits Committee of the National Human Rights Institution (NHRI), led by Maqsoud Kruse, conducted its first field visit to a labour housing facility in the Musaffah area of Abu Dhabi.

This step reflects the NHRI’s commitment to monitoring workers’ conditions and ensuring their full enjoyment of rights guaranteed by national legislation and international conventions.

This inaugural field visit is carried out under Clause (7) of Article (5) of Federal Law No. (12) of 2021, which grants the NHRI the authority to “conduct field visits to correctional and rehabilitation institutions, detention centres, labour facilities, healthcare and educational institutions, and shelters to monitor human rights conditions.” These visits are aimed at increasing awareness and ensuring compliance with relevant national and international legal frameworks.

In this context, Maqsoud Kruse, Chairperson of the NHRI, stated, “This visit falls within the core mandate of the NHRI, which is to conduct field monitoring to promote and protect human rights in the UAE, particularly concerning workers’ rights. It ensures the provision of a suitable work environment with dignified and decent conditions.”

He further added, “This first field visit demonstrates the NHRI’s institutional readiness to undertake on-the-ground monitoring following extensive efforts, rigorous work, and comprehensive training of the human rights team during the establishment phase. Through these visits, the NHRI aims to directly assess conditions, provide recommendations, and propose measures to strengthen and protect workers’ rights, ensuring the enforcement of relevant national laws and regulations.”

Maqsoud Kruse also emphasised, “The NHRI will continue conducting a series of field visits to various sites and facilities across the UAE, at both federal and local levels, to verify compliance with national and international human rights standards and to ensure the provision of a dignified work environment for all groups within its mandate.

”

The Field Visits Committee included Dr. Ahmed Al Mansoori, Mohammed Al Hammadi, and Kaltham Al Matrooshi, who are members of the NHRI’s board of Trustees.

Additionally, Dr. Saeed Al Ghufli, Secretary-General of the NHRI, along with specialised human rights and technical experts, participated in the visit.

During the visit, the committee assessed the living conditions in the labor housing complex, examining the quality of services provided to workers, including healthcare, sports and recreational facilities, housing, food services, and other essential amenities.

They also reviewed the measures implemented to ensure a safe and healthy work environment in line with occupational health and safety standards—both physically and psychologically.

The committee highlighted the importance of such visits in strengthening a human rights culture and raising awareness about workers’ rights across different segments of society. The delegation also met with facility officials to discuss best practices aimed at enhancing and safeguarding labor rights.

It is worth noting that the National Human Rights Institution was established under Federal Law No. (12) of 2021, which defines the NHRI as an independent legal entity with financial and administrative autonomy in carrying out its tasks, activities, and responsibilities. The institution is dedicated to promoting and protecting human rights and freedoms in accordance with the UAE Constitution, applicable laws and legislation, and relevant international treaties and conventions.

Furthermore, national human rights institutions (NHRIs) established under the Paris Principles are recognized as official entities created by states with a legal mandate to promote and protect human rights.